Sustainability AI explored for sale as investor urges CEO to resign

(Bloomberg) — Stability AI, the British artificial intelligence startup behind the Stable Diffusion Image Generator, plans to sell the company as management faces increasing pressure from investors over its financial condition.

The London-based firm has presented itself as a takeover target in recent weeks, and has held early-stage talks with several companies, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private. Were. He said no deal is in the offing and the company could cut short the process without a sale.

The proposals underscore growing tensions between the once-dared stable of venture capital and some of its biggest investors. Some said Coatue management had asked Chief Executive Officer Imad Mostaq to step down in a letter to management last month. The demand comes just a year after Coatue led a funding round that initially valued the startup at $500 million, according to a person familiar with the deal. The stability ensured more funding for the round which ultimately resulted in a valuation of $1 billion.

A spokesperson for Stability said by email, “Although several parties have expressed interest in purchasing Stability AI, we are not trying to sell the company and are focused on releasing leading models,” such as its Recent Video Generation Products.

Coatue wrote that Mostak’s leadership led several senior managers to leave and put the startup in a weak financial position, according to the people.

“Our CEO’s leadership and management have been instrumental to Stability’s success,” a Stability spokesperson said. “The recent investment underlines investor confidence in sustainability in this fast-growing market.”

Representatives for Coatue declined to comment.

One of the companies approached as a potential buyer was Foghere, a Canadian startup that is working on building technology that other businesses can use to create their own AI products, one of the people said. . According to the person, Cohere declined to engage in negotiations.

Stability also approached Jasper, an AI startup whose software helps companies create marketing materials, two of the people said.

Representatives for Cohere and Jasper declined to comment.

Stability raised $101 million in 2022 to reach unicorn status, as investors were attracted to its software that could project attractive images in response to certain signals. In October, it received an investment of just under $50 million in the form of convertible notes from Intel Corp.

Tools such as stable diffusion have been the subject of some controversy. These have been used to create believable images of Pope Francis in a puffer jacket, actress Emma Watson as a mermaid and former President Donald Trump running from a cadre of FBI agents, raising concerns about the growing spread of deepfakes. Are.

The company is spending a lot of money to expand its business. At the time of its deal with Intel, Stability was spending about $8 million a month on bills and payroll and earning a fraction of that in revenue, two people familiar with the matter said.

It made $1.2 million in revenue in August and is on track to make $3 million this month from software and services for the company formerly known as Twitter, according to a post by Mostak on Monday. The post has since been removed.

A spokesperson for Stability AI declined to comment for the post.

Coatue sent the letter to the company’s management in late October following the Intel investment, according to people familiar with the matter. He said the company has also requested salary details of Mostaq and other top executives.

Over the past year, Stability AI has gone on a recruiting spree, recruiting researchers from large technology companies to rapidly release its open-source software. Bloomberg News reported in August that the disorganized culture under Mostek, a former hedge fund employee and crypto entrepreneur, led to the immediate departure of several senior employees.

The company has had a checkered relationship with its investors. Mr. Vishwanath, Coatue’s general partner, is no longer a director — a departure he attributed to Intel’s stability investment, as Coatue has a significant stake in Intel rival Advanced Micro Devices Inc. A partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners left the role of the startup’s board supervisor, Bloomberg News previously reported.

In September, Intel described the startup as an “anchor customer” for the new AI supercomputer. The chip maker’s investment next month was partly contingent on Stabilit AI using Intel processors in its computing in the coming months, according to two people familiar with the deal.

“While we do not disclose the specifics of our partnership, the capital that Stability has received to date has not been tied to any specific hardware or cloud service,” a spokesperson for Stability said.

An Intel spokesperson declined to comment.

