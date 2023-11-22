November 22, 2023
Sussex: Petworth House in the background of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon film


The architecture of Petworth House is inspired by the Baroque palaces of Europe

Key scenes of Ridley Scott’s latest film Napoleon were filmed at a 17th-century National Trust house in West Sussex.

Petworth House formed the backdrop for key scenes in the film, which stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and was released on Wednesday.

The National Trust said it was “the largest production ever staged at Petworth”.

It took a week to prepare the house for two days of filming in March 2022.

Sue Rhodes, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Petworth, told BBC Radio Sussex that the film was “one of Ridley Scott’s epic masterpieces”.

The production team thought Petworth was “a perfect backdrop”, he said.

‘Fascinating experience’

Ms Rhodes said Mr Scott’s team “fell in love” with Petworth House because its features are more French in style than English.

According to the National Trust, the production team chose real locations rather than CGI wherever possible.

The film’s production designer Arthur Max explained: “There is enough neo-classical architecture in England to make it possible”.

Petworth House was the setting for important parts of the film, including the Victim’s Ball scene where Napoleon first meets his future wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as JosephineJoaquin Phoenix as Napoleon and Vanessa Kirby as Josephine

Victim Balls were hosted in France after the Reign of Terror.

Ms Rhodes said it was “amazing” to watch the scene being filmed.

“The house looks gorgeous, much like it did when it hosted balls and such events hundreds of years ago,” he said.

The Marble Hall provided the backdrop for a meeting between Napoleon and his generals, shown in the film’s trailer.

The square dining room doubled as the studio where Napoleon’s coronation portrait was painted.

Ms Rhodes said: “Despite the challenges of such a large production, it was a fascinating experience, and the cast and crew were incredible.”

“Ridley Scott was particularly impressed with our art collection,” he said.

According to the Trust, the income generated from the production will help support the care of Petworth House and enable future conservation projects.

Follow BBC South East FacebookBut Twitterand on Instagram. Send your story ideas here [email protected].

?s=598314&p=news.england.sussex.story.67498411.page&x1=%5Burn%3Abbc%3Acps%3Acurie%3Aasset%3A7572ce51 7977 48d5 8ad4 87f59bc68d14%5D&x4=%5Ben gb%5D&x5=%5Bhttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fuk england sussex 67498411%5D&x7=%5Barticle%5D&x8=%5Bsynd nojs ISAPI%5D&x9=%5BSussex%3A+Petworth+House+backdrop+to+Ridley+Scott%E2%80%99s+Napoleon+film%5D&x11=%5B2023 11 22T16%3A13%3A19Z%5D&x12=%5B2023 11

Source: www.bing.com



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be a ‘big mistake’, BoC’s Macklem warns

Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be a ‘big mistake’, BoC’s Macklem warns

November 22, 2023
The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

November 22, 2023

You may have missed

Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be a ‘big mistake’, BoC’s Macklem warns

Fighting inflation half-heartedly would be a ‘big mistake’, BoC’s Macklem warns

November 22, 2023
The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

The first Bitcoin-based token in the top 100 has surged 420% in a month – Cryptosaurus

November 22, 2023
This could be the next meme coin to skyrocket 10x

This could be the next meme coin to skyrocket 10x

November 22, 2023
The ‘90s was a watershed era for gear, and set the template for the future of the electric guitar – these are the retro designs, digital innovations and misfit toys that defined a decade and beyond

The ‘90s was a watershed era for gear, and set the template for the future of the electric guitar – these are the retro designs, digital innovations and misfit toys that defined a decade and beyond

November 22, 2023
Nvidia, Microsoft, Deere, Autodesk, HP Inc., APA Corp., and more stock market movers

Nvidia, Microsoft, Deere, Autodesk, HP Inc., APA Corp., and more stock market movers

November 22, 2023
How Formula One accidentally helped Las Vegas workers get 'the best contract ever'

How Formula One accidentally helped Las Vegas workers get ‘the best contract ever’

November 22, 2023