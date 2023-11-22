Sussex: Petworth House in the background of Ridley Scott’s Napoleon film

The architecture of Petworth House is inspired by the Baroque palaces of Europe

Key scenes of Ridley Scott’s latest film Napoleon were filmed at a 17th-century National Trust house in West Sussex.

Petworth House formed the backdrop for key scenes in the film, which stars Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix and was released on Wednesday.

The National Trust said it was “the largest production ever staged at Petworth”.

It took a week to prepare the house for two days of filming in March 2022.

Sue Rhodes, Visitor Operations and Experience Manager at Petworth, told BBC Radio Sussex that the film was “one of Ridley Scott’s epic masterpieces”.

The production team thought Petworth was “a perfect backdrop”, he said.

‘Fascinating experience’

Ms Rhodes said Mr Scott’s team “fell in love” with Petworth House because its features are more French in style than English.

According to the National Trust, the production team chose real locations rather than CGI wherever possible.

The film’s production designer Arthur Max explained: “There is enough neo-classical architecture in England to make it possible”.

Petworth House was the setting for important parts of the film, including the Victim’s Ball scene where Napoleon first meets his future wife Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Victim Balls were hosted in France after the Reign of Terror.

Ms Rhodes said it was “amazing” to watch the scene being filmed.

“The house looks gorgeous, much like it did when it hosted balls and such events hundreds of years ago,” he said.

The Marble Hall provided the backdrop for a meeting between Napoleon and his generals, shown in the film’s trailer.

The square dining room doubled as the studio where Napoleon’s coronation portrait was painted.

Ms Rhodes said: “Despite the challenges of such a large production, it was a fascinating experience, and the cast and crew were incredible.”

“Ridley Scott was particularly impressed with our art collection,” he said.

According to the Trust, the income generated from the production will help support the care of Petworth House and enable future conservation projects.

