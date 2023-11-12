Suspect in murder of Detroit synagogue leader released without charges

The suspect in the murder of Samantha Voll, president of the Isaac Egri Downtown Synagogue in Detroit, Michigan, was released Friday night, just days after being detained by police.

As of Friday afternoon, no charges had been filed against the suspect in connection with the death of the Jewish community leader, whose name has not been publicly released. Michigan law states that a suspect can only be detained without charge for three days.

Voll, 40, was found dead outside her home on the morning of October 21, just hours after returning from a wedding the night before.

Police Chief James White said during a press conference in October that emergency responders arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, where Voll was pronounced dead.

According to White, there were no signs of forced entry into her home, but examination revealed that she had multiple knife wounds to her body. According to CBS News, investigators believe she passed out after the stabbing in her home.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday and remains in custody. The suspect was reportedly close to Woll and attended her funeral last month, sources told The Detroit News.

The Detroit Police Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Concerns were raised about whether Voll’s death was the result of an anti-Semitic attack in view of the ongoing Israel–Hamas war. The US has seen a rise in anti-Semitic and Islamophobic incidents since the war began on October 7, ABC News reports.

White previously said that no evidence showed that Woll’s murder was a hate crime motivated by anti-Semitism, adding: “We do not believe that any other group or anyone in connection with this particular incident Is also not at risk. “We believe this incident was not motivated by anti-Semitism and that the suspect acted alone.”

According to White, details regarding the active investigation will remain confidential at this time.

