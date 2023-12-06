Suspect dead after report of shooting at Nevada campus: officials

A suspect in the shooting on the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus has been killed, and there are at least three other victims, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference that “multiple victims” were transported to local hospitals, but he did not say how many people were injured or killed in the shooting.

las vegas metro police said on xFormer Twitter, that there are three victims “but the extent of injuries is unknown.”

McMahill stressed that there is no longer any threat to the public.

“There is no danger now,” he said. “We are continuing the investigation here. It’s still a very active and dynamic scene.”

Police will provide more information about the situation on Wednesday.

In Its latest updateThe school urged everyone to continue sheltering in place.

The university sent out its first emergency alert just before noon local time, saying university police were responding to reports of shots fired at the BEH building. A second alert, issued about eight minutes later, advised students to continue sheltering in place and to evacuate the area.

Twenty minutes later, campus police were responding to additional reports of shots fired at the Student Union Building and asked people to evacuate the area.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a Wednesday press conference that she had been briefed on the situation and that the White House was monitoring the reports. “This is a pandemic that the president takes very seriously,” he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Senate Republicans blocked Senate Democrats’ efforts to pass an assault weapons ban and universal background checks legislation — a move that would have prevented the United States from surpassing the weekend’s record for the most mass shootings in a year. Came after.

“Sad and heartbreaking news coming from @unlv. “Prayers for everyone on campus as law enforcement responds to the situation,” Las Vegas Mayor Caroline Goodman said. written on x,

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo (R) said he has been in contact with local law enforcement and has asked people at the complex to follow police instructions while evacuating the complex.

Nevada’s Democratic senators Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto each said this on they were monitoring Situation.,

The Hill has contacted the Las Vegas Police Department for further comment.

Updated at 5:11 pm EST

