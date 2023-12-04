The actress says she regrets “downplaying” her long history of anti-Semitism in comments at a rally last month, which led to her agents dropping her.

Academy Award-winning actress Susan Sarandon has apologized for her controversial comments at a pro-Palestine rally last month.

Last month, we reported that the Hollywood star, whose credits include The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Thelma and Louise And dead man WalkingGave A speech at a New York protest Amidst the ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel.

His talent agency UTA dropped him after he made the following comment: “There are a lot of people who are afraid, who are afraid of being Jewish right now, and they’re getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim. The country is often a victim of violence.”

He asked protesters to dialogue with Jewish Americans who do not feel safe amid rising anti-Semitism in the country.

Muslim American journalist Asra Nomani responded to Sarandon’s comments in a lengthy post on Do – and freedom – she gives freedom to Muslims like my family. Go, live like a Muslim woman in a Muslim country. You will come back to America and kiss the ground beneath your feet.”

In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday (Dec. 1), Sarandon said she was trying to express her concern for rising hate crimes.

“This phrase was a terrible mistake,” she said, “as it implies that Jews have been strangers to persecution until quite recently, while the opposite is true.”

“As we all know, from centuries of persecution and genocide in Europe, to the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, PA,” he said, referring to the synagogue shooting in the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in American history. Said, in which 11 people were killed and six others were injured. , “Jews have long been familiar with discrimination and religious violence that continues today.”

“I deeply regret minimizing this reality and hurting people with this comment,” he said of his remarks at the rally. “My intention was to show solidarity in the fight against all forms of bigotry, and I regret that I failed to do so.”

Sarandon, 77, has a long history of activism for progressive and left-wing causes, becoming a leading voice in the anti-war movement during the 2003 invasion of Iraq and a vocal critic of Donald Trump during his tenure in office.

Sarandon was reported to have been dropped by her agency, as was Melissa Barrera. fired from scream seventh Because of his Instagram posts about the Israel-Hamas war.

Barrera, 33, has been dropped from Spyglass Media’s upcoming Scream sequel due to posts that considered anti-Semitic,

A letter signed by 1,300 actors and artists on Friday (1 December) accused Western cultural institutions of censoring those speaking on behalf of Palestine. Names listed included Olivia Colman, Siobhan McSweeney and Amy Lou Wood.

