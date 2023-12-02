Survivor of 1972 Andes plane crash reflects on group’s decision to eat the bodies of friends who died

“I thought that if I died, I would be proud that my body would be used for someone else,” Dr. Roberto Canessa said in a new interview.

A survivor of a 1972 Andes mountain plane crash speaks about an upcoming Netflix film. ice society Brought him back to that terrible ordeal.

“I was immersed in that place again,” said Dr. Roberto Canessa. Today In an interview published on Thursday. “I was back [in] Torso.”

Canessa was a 19-year-old medical student at the time when the plane he and his Uruguayan rugby teammates were traveling in crashed on their way to a match.

Sixteen of the 45 passengers on board the damaged aircraft survived, but were without food and surrounded by snow. As he detailed in his 2016 book, I Had to Survive: How a Plane Crash in the Andes Inspired My Call to Save LifeCanessa and other survivors resorted to eating victims who had died in order to survive.

during his interview with TodayCanessa was asked about the moment the group decided they had to eat their “loved ones.”

“I thought if I died I would be proud that my body would be used for someone else,” Canessa said. Today Of fateful decision.

Canessa writes in his book that the survivors cut flesh from the bodies “in the midst of great suffering and soul-searching” as their hopes of being rescued diminished. “We placed thin strips of frozen meat aside on a piece of sheet metal,” he wrote. , “Each of us eventually ate our piece when we could bear it.”

Canessa and another companion set out from the mountains for help and reached civilization about a week later. “We came in contact with a cowboy,” he told People in 2016. “He was so generous that he went and found help for us, [even though] He didn’t know us and no one believed we were alive. And this is how a very humble man saved my friends’ lives.”

The survivors were rescued 72 days after the accident. “It’s not how you survive, it’s why you survive,” Canessa told People, reflecting on how she overcame this trauma. “I remember very well that my mother and I went there [visit the mother of] A friend who had died and she was devastated. And my mother said to me, ‘If one of my children dies, I can’t live life, I will die of grief.’ So I had to go back and tell my mother, ‘Don’t cry now, I’m alive.’ So I think that was the driving force for me.”

The accident was famously dramatized in the 1993 film alive, starring Ethan Hawke. According to TodayThe latest retelling of the story was shot at the actual crash site, putting the cast and crew in similar situations to the survivors.

Canessa is now a pediatric cardiologist and has attended annual reunions with other survivors and their families. In the years since the accident, he has learned from the ordeal. “You don’t have to wait for your plane to fall to enjoy and be grateful for life,” he previously told People.

ice society It will premiere in theaters next month and begin streaming on Netflix on January 4.

