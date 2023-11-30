November 30, 2023
“Survivor” host Jeff Probst explains that insane “Top Gun” montage


The makers stepped into the danger zone with a bold and retro editing technique featuring lots of loggins.

man of survivor 45 stepped into the proverbial danger zone on this week’s episode of the reality TV series, and they didn’t even know it.

Whereas Survivor Players have been separated on the basis of gender in previous seasons Ranchandi, vanuatuAnd one worldThere was a cast-institution division this week when, in a magical move by Marilyn, Emily Flippen won a reward challenge and chose to have three other female players join her in the game so they could eat the food (turkey, mashed potatoes). and gravy, apple pie, and maybe even a slider), sipping wine, and crying over letters from home at a big ladies’ night at the Sanctuary… which, of course, isn’t exactly Hollywood, but close enough.

This left the four men of the tribe back on the beach for their own brodown throwdown, which began with a massive farting around the campfire by famous island clown Bruce Perreault. It seemed like all the men were determined to enjoy their time together and not worry about whether their goose would be cooked by an all-female alliance. Nor were they going to waste their energy attacking each other, like the cougar, viper, and wolfman, until one of them succumbed to the sting. but then things got worse In fact Strange.

Suddenly, montage images of men bending, biting, fisting and embracing siblings before sunset danced across the TV screen. Even Austin Lee Coon, the tribe’s cool, calm and laid-back snowman, joins in on the fun. Making things even weirder, this entire testosterone explosion was played to the music of Kenny Loggins’ “Playing with the Boys.” Of course, fans of the 1980s action movie will recognize that song as the soundtrack to the world’s most famous homoerotic volleyball scene of all time – that movie starring Tom Cruise top Gun, But what was it doing? Survivor,

in their latest episode On fire Podcast, host and listener Jeff Probst explains how this truly mind-boggling decision came to be. Probst gives all the credit to editor Bill Bowden and producer Ryan Balthazor – first for creating a connection between the two groups, and also for showing the second part of that connection through the eyes of its least masculine member.

“They saw an opportunity for a great compare and contrast,” Probst says on the podcast. “You have this really pretty decent girls’ night, they’re drinking sangria and the sanctuary is gorgeous. And then you have guys’ night where they’re literally talking about farting. I mean, it’s a is the quintessential boys’ night in. But the key to it being boys’ night in was Bill and Ryan’s first clever idea, which is: Let’s look at this from Drew’s point of view. Now you’re in the social experiment part of the show. Drew’s not used to being a brother. So he’s trying to figure out how to do that.”

cbs

 Drew Basil" src=>

cbs

 Drew Basil" src='class='caas-img'>

Of course, what makes the scene is the music, and this was basically a decision that could have gone two different ways. "They were debating heavy metal or cheesy '80s music," Probst revealed. "I think basically they cut it into heavy metal and they showed it [executive producer] Matt Van Wagenen… And Matt said, 'You know what? "I think it's a little more cheesy '80s."

And then, true inspiration struck. "Bill said, 'What if we just go for it and we try to get the music top Gun — That song 'Playing with the Boys'? What do you think?' So Matt called me up and he said, 'Listen, Bill has this crazy idea.' And I remember saying: 'That's all I need to know.' If Bill has a crazy idea, I'm all in.' And he says, 'But let me tell you: What if we cut it top Gun,

The move was such a radical departure for the show that Probst didn't even know whether Was In or not? "To be honest, I was devastated because I didn't know if the kids would get it or not. And Matt and Bill and Ryan said, 'It won't make any difference. This is ridiculous either way.' And they were right."

This is another example of an idea found in the editing room that was never originally intended during filming on the island. "We didn't shoot for this top Gun," explains Probst. "We just shot it and then Bill saw an opportunity. So that's another reason why it's so fun to work on this show because I get these fun surprises too…. I get to learn from watching Bill and Ryan cut something, and then Matt gets his input by saying it must be cheesy from the 80's. And then from somewhere we find the money to pay for the musictop Gun And it all worked." ,top Gun Being in the same corporate family as Paramount Film certainly helped proceedings.)

like Survivor With players themselves constantly having to think in terms of risk versus reward in the game, the creators decided it was worth taking the risk and eventually realized the need for… The Need for Speed! "It's a big swing," Probst says. "Not the latter."

For more from Probst on the latest episode, check out On Fire: The Official Survivor Podcast. And yes, I just worked through all 13 original callsigns top Gun Characters in the main part of this article.

