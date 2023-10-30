chux oiler

The IT and lifestyle products market is a great job and income generator in Nigeria. The consumer electronics market has generated revenue of $17.9 billion so far this year, while the IT services market is projected to reach $2.61 billion by the end of 2023. This market is kept alive by wholesalers and retailers who dominate the streets and markets of the country. , These business people are part of a larger community helping to integrate Nigeria into the modern world. A businessman who has been in the IT and lifestyle market for 20 years is Chuks Aylmer, Founder and CEO of DreamWorks Integrated Systems.

DreamWorks is an online shopping site for IT and lifestyle products. The company engages in the sale and distribution of consumer electronics and other IT products. From computers to smartphones and smartwatches. With products from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Oraimo, LG and many more, DreamWorks has it all. DreamWorks has made itself a household name by supplying authentic consumer electronics, gadgets, and other IT products that customers can trust.

Running a successful business for 20 years is a great accomplishment. Running a business in a volatile business environment like Nigeria is an even bigger feat. For 20 years Chuks Aylmer has adapted to changes and weathered many storms to keep its business afloat.

As a technology publication, TechCable is always curious not only about technology but also about the people involved in technology. We were curious to find out what Chuks Aylmer has done differently over the years to keep its business afloat. Not a man of much talk, Chuks prefers to focus on running a business more than talking about running a business, but we were able to extract a few words from him to learn about running a successful IT business in Nigeria.

lifeline in a sinking ship

When asked what inspired him in his journey to entrepreneurship, Chuks Ayler credited failure as a motivator. “Two things motivated me,” he says. “In order to step into my future, I had to fail, and failure brought me to a point where I had very few options.” Chuks started his career as an intern at a company called OneOne Computers, At some point while working at OneOn Computers, he decided to change to other things. He had to go outside the country to pursue higher education but it could not happen. After that disappointment, he continued with his work at OneOn Computers. But then the company faced some challenges and the only option they had was to buy something for themselves. Talking about this experience he says, “It wasn’t that I had a clear path to becoming the owner of DreamWorks, but I knew I had to stay in the game and I couldn’t get distracted by technology.”

Chuks describes the experience as being on a sinking ship. He had failed in a dream and so he caught hold of the ship he was already on – OneOne Computers. Then that ship also started sinking. He felt as if his lifeline was on pivot due to failure. DreamWorks was that lifeline. When most people fail, they need a break to catch their breath. For most people failing at a dream brings about a feeling of defeat, which is to be expected, but Chuks was not at peace with failure and could not sit with it for long.

Why IT Business? He chose this path because he was always fond of computers. Many people in the late 1990s did not own a computer or were not even interested in computers, but they did. He adopted it quickly and was excited by how intuitive and easy the computer made things. Being naturally attracted to computers, he couldn’t see himself straying from that path. He knew this was the future and he wanted to be involved with the future, so he got involved with DreamWorks. Now in 2023, with increasing internet penetration, almost everyone from children to teenagers and adults owns mobile devices. Most homes and organizations have computers and other types of IT gadgets. recognizing potential in IT and its early exploitation have kept Chuks financially stable for two decades.

There are millions of entrepreneurs in Nigeria. According to some sources there are about 46.4 million entrepreneurs in the country. According to a report by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) more than 80% of businesses in Nigeria fail within the first five years of launch. When Chuks started his business, all he had to run it was faith and innovation. She only had one previous internship experience. It took a lot of courage and patience to grow from that small experience to running my own business. He knew he had to find a way to stand out in the marketplace and avoid failure with his limited resources. “I didn’t have the basic things that people would take advantage of. I knew I didn’t have the capital,” he says. “The only thing I had to capitalize on was innovation. I marketed myself by doing things differently. I always try to go beyond what other people do. DreamWorks was built on innovation. It was built on the notion of trying to do things differently from the regular market.

A quote from Steve Jobs says, “Innovation makes the difference between a leader and a follower.” Another common saying by Nigerians is, “Use what you have to get what you want.” Chuks Aylmer knew that computers were the future so he used his knowledge to take advantage of this future. They created a way to easily purchase consumer electronics and IT products online and receive these devices using trust. Without capital, he depended on his network to supply goods. Honesty became his currency and he paid off his business debts after the sale. Because he was using a new and innovative method to sell – e-commerce which was not common at the time – he stood out and created his own market.

Chuks credits some good people who bet on him in the beginning but also says that no one bets on you for very long. “The market is busy and people cannot make you their sole focus,” he says. He further adds that family also does not bet on you in the long run and as you grow in your business, you Will lose more friends “Success makes people look at you differently. Sometimes you are still the same person but things around you have changed. “When you start becoming successful, people start having expectations from you and if you don’t live up to those expectations, you lose those people.”

Staying afloat in troubled waters of business

Officially launched in 2004, DreamWorks has weathered many storms. Nigeria went through its worst recession in 2016 with a GDP growth rate of -1.62% and another recession in 2020 with a growth rate of -3.62%. These slowdowns make foreign direct investment (FDI) impossible and hinder business growth. Foreign brands are less likely to consider expanding in a country with an unstable economy and for a business that relies heavily on imports, weathering these recessions was a major achievement. Chuks, who started as a newbie with only internship experience, believes that growing the business in Nigeria and keeping it running has been the biggest challenge overall. According to him, “No one teaches you how to run a business, and as an entrepreneur, you will always have a lot of gaps. You’ll never really be ready for it. Entrepreneurship is like a school and it requires you to constantly review your daily tasks. Your business talks, it talks to you through your customers, and I didn’t understand this at the early stage. I have overcome many challenges by learning to interpret the language of my business.” Entrepreneurship changes people and change over time in an uncertain market like Nigeria changes you. According to Chuks, “Nobody is born an entrepreneur , but when you get into it you become a different person and in this part of the world (Africa) you have to be tough and flexible.”

By paying close attention to their business, entrepreneurs can learn to read market signals, understand what’s happening, and what they can do better. Most entrepreneurs will tell you how business fluctuates with the different seasons. According to Chuks, every season brings you opportunities or dangers. Each season has new dimensions and you have to interpret the climate you are in and adapt. “Each season comes with its gifts and perils and your ability to read between the lines determines your survival. Good entrepreneurship lies in your ability to understand the seasons. Entrepreneurship is about learning and learning, not just making money,” he says.

Changing monetary policies and volatile markets have also been challenging factors they have faced each season. Running a dollar-dependent business in Nigeria is a challenge. In 2023, the value of the Naira against the Dollar has declined tremendously and as of the time of publishing this $1 amounts to more than N1,000. Businesses that are prepared for seasonal changes are still thriving, while many others have been marginalized this year. 20 years of developing the ability to sense changes in seasons and business environment is what has kept Chuks and DreamWorks from wavering even in this difficult year. He says he now knows when to make money and when to make money and it has been very helpful.

Plans for DreamWorks

Chuks’ plan for DreamWorks is to keep the company customer-focused. DreamWorks has focused on customer issues and solving those issues for the last 20 years and they plan to continue on this path. “The day we are unable to solve customer problems, we will have no place in the market. So we will continue to focus on being customer-centric in the coming years,” he says.

