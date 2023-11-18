Survive and Thrive This Holiday Season With These 6 Essential Cooking Tools

Do you want it to look this good? You will need help. getty

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and the rest of the holidays are quickly approaching us. That means it’s time to organize your cooking accessories right now!

Luckily, there are plenty of useful, fun tools out there to make sure you not only cook your best holiday meal, but look good while doing it.

MEATER is back with MEATER 2 Plus (which is not the same as MEATER or MEATER Plus…I think we might need a new naming convention, y’all). Despite the annoyingly basic name, the new MEATER 2 Plus is thinner and features a new array of five professionally-calibrated temperature sensors as well as an increased ambient range so it can handle even higher temperatures. Not that any meat you cook will be able to handle 932F heat, but if you find yourself cooking over an open flame, MEATER has you covered.

Even five sensors is not much. They are there to save you from yourself and your terrible investigation situation. Now, no matter how you jam the MEATER 2 Plus, you will get an accurate reading of the lowest temperature in your cut meat. The new Probe is also 100% waterproof, so you can use it for sous vide and deep frying, then pop it in the dishwasher to clean.

The app remains a bright spot, not only giving you a target temperature but also determining how long it will take to reach it, based on the ambient temperature. It will also tell you when to take your protein off the heat and let it rest so it can reach the target temperature.

The new long-range Bluetooth 5.2 technology and wooden charging base integrated into the probe extends the range significantly, so you’ll rarely, if ever, find a spot out of range while cooking. Speaking of base, a single AAA battery should last you a year or two and the MEATER 2 Plus probe is ready to cook for 2 hours after just 15 minutes, with a total battery life of 12 hours.

If you get anything from this list to help you in the kitchen this fall, it should be this. Get it for $119 on the MEATER website.

meter board

Meter board in charcuterie mode. meter

Speaking of MEATER, I would be remiss if I didn’t highlight their recent foray into carving accessories. Their double-sided bamboo cutting board is incredible. Not only is it thick and heavy, it has a deep channel around the perimeter to prevent juices and drippings, with a deep well in one corner with a convenient spout built into it.

Are you skipping the roast over the holidays? No problem, flip it over and use the immaculate detail to serve up a charcuterie spread at your next event. You can buy it on Amazon for $129.

Treasure Timberline XL

Treasure Timberline XL anthony debt

It’s been a year since I first checked out the Trezor Timberline XL and I have to say, it just keeps getting better. There have been several firmware and software updates that have made the entire digital experience more reliable. Being able to research recipes in the Traeger app and then send it to your device never gets old. This creates simple multi-step cooks, freeing you from constantly paying attention to things like temperature and fuel.

The Timberline’s screw-driven drive maintains a steady temperature that’s more reliable than anything I’ve cooked with. The pellet hopper is conveniently located on the side of the smoker so you can easily load more fuel as needed. There’s even a chute on the bottom so you can pull out the current pellets completely and load in a new batch so you can dial in exactly the smoke flavor you’re looking for.

Plus it connects to the MEATER probe (though not the MEATER 2 Plus, hopefully we’ll see that integration in a future update). It’s a brilliant combination of technology that ensures that your time spent grilling or smoking is fruitful rather than frustrating (anyone who has ever cut into an uncooked steak or a tough piece of chicken that they left marinating and Having spent hours cooking, he knows the pain).

Hadley & Bennett Star Wars Collection

New chef gear from a galaxy far, far away anthony debt

Hadley & Bennett makes some of the best cooking accessories on the planet. When you combine it with the greatest pop culture property of all time, the results are pretty spectacular. Inspired by Disney+ Star Wars shows like Ahsoka and The Mandalorian, the latest Star Wars aprons are the perfect thing for any nerd chef. Small details like the tattoo patterns that adorn Ahsoka’s leku or the Beskar’s fine pattern make these the ultimate apron for any Star Wars-obsessed chef. There are even full-size and junior chef apron sets so you and your little Chewbacca can match.

If you’re looking for kitchen decor, the new chef’s towels are the perfect choice. They come in sets of three with Beskar or Hyperspace patterns. They’re actually absorbent (something you don’t see in most kitchen towels) and strong enough to protect your fingers when you need to hold a hot handle or a cold oven pan.

I would like to see the knife. anthony debt

However, my favorite release from this collaboration is the Beskar Knife Collection. Hadley and Bennett took their chef, bread, and utility knife set and reinforced them with Damascus steel, recalling the layered Beskar from The Mandalorian. They also put the Imperial seal on the blades to make them look similar to Beskar ingots. They are incredibly fast and balanced in the hand. They’re also limited to only 3,000 sets! So if you’re interested, grab them while they’re still around!

The entire collection is incredible, down to the comic-inspired packaging. Check it out now on the Hadley & Bennett website.

Tumbler Rolling Knife Sharpener

Tumbler Gift Set and Strop. anthony debt

I’m very guilty of taking very bad care of my knives, sometimes using honing steel to try to put some of the edge memory back into my utility knives. I was thrilled to discover Tumblr. Their rolling knife sharpener is coated with diamond grit (D35 for those of you) on one side to grind hardened Japanese steel, with a stainless steel helix on the other side to act as a finisher. Removes any remaining burrs.

But the real shine comes from the double-sided magnetic block that holds your knife at 20 or 15 degrees, depending on how much precision you need from your knife. Place your knife in front of the block and you will be locked in. Then rotate the sharpening disc side to side to sharpen your blade. It’s accurate and, importantly, easy. When you’re done, pop the set into the wooden holder on your countertop the next time you need to fine-tune your edge.

Right now, Tumbler has a great gift set that comes with a storage block so you can keep your kit handy on the counter. In fact it looks quite beautiful and makes a welcome contribution to your kitchen setup. You can get it on the Tumblr website for $98 (early Black Friday deal).

Chivas Regal XV

Yes, it tastes as good as it looks. anthony debt

You didn’t think I was going to finish the cooking list without adding something extra for the chef, did you? Chivas Regal has created a unique endeavor that will have you re-examining everything you know about the distillery. Their latest, Chivas Regal XV, is a 15 year old blended Scotch whiskey finished in oak casks and French Cognac casks.

The resulting emotion is surprisingly complex. It’s quite smooth, with lots of fruity, caramel notes that finish with a delicious sweetness. There’s even a little peat in there if you look for it. It’s extremely drinkable and the perfect libation for celebrating (or, you know, having it on hand for when your mother-in-law comes over to “help” in the kitchen).

Chivas XV retails for $49.99 and can be found wherever you want. Learn more on the Chivas Regal site.