Surveys show that women, especially the young, are taking retirement savings seriously

Oh, the girls just want…funds?

These may not be the exact words of Cyndi Lauper’s 1983 hit, but recent studies show that young women are leading the way when it comes to investing and are optimistic when it comes to their financial futures. .

Let’s start by learning from new research from Fidelity Investments. This year, there has been a huge increase of 48% in new women customers opening individual accounts as compared to 2019.

According to the survey, six in 10 women now invest in the stock market outside of their employer-provided retirement accounts. Break that figure down by age, and youthful enthusiasm about the stock market emerges.

The study shows that 71% of Gen Z women are investing in stocks and stock mutual funds, along with 63% of Millennials, and 55% of Gen X and 57% of Baby Boomers.

That confidence is encouraging.

Women surveyed by Fidelity also decreased their retirement savings. According to the findings, the retirement savings gap has improved since 2019. Nearly 7 in 10 women (68%) are saving for retirement, compared to 77% of men. This compares with 66% of women versus 82% of men five years ago.

The results were drawn from a sample of 2,020 adults 18+, including 994 men and 1,002 women, between July 21-26.

“The big story for me is that the pandemic was a catalyst for women to do more with their money,” Lorna Kapusta, head of women and engagement at Fidelity, told Yahoo Finance. “Women are investing now more than ever and Gen Z women are coming forward.”

That said, it’s less about men versus women and more that women are closing the gap and becoming more involved in their finances, which is encouraging to see, Kapusta said.

Another good finding from Fidelity is that women remain quite calm when the market drops. More than half (51%) of women who invest in the market say they generally keep their investments when the market drops, compared to 43% of men.

But there’s another side to the hold-their-horses approach. Only 16% of women surveyed said they used the market as a shopping opportunity, compared to 28% of men.

That steady, no-nonsense approach to investing generally coincides with women being more conservative in their money management. According to the study, in the past year, more than a third of women (34%) responded to economic uncertainty by keeping more of their savings in cash, while 15% shifted cash savings to money market funds, where they made more. Interest earned.

A recent survey from Northwestern Mutual is equally encouraging when it comes to the contributions of female investors and savers.

Nearly 6 in 10 Gen Z women (59%) believe they will be financially prepared for retirement — a much larger group than reported by women in other generations: Millennials (43%) , Gen

However, they are not saying they know it all, and have a clear idea of ​​what help is needed. Roughly 8 in 10 Gen Z (79%) and Millennial women (76%) said their financial planning needs improvement and could benefit from advice.

The 2023 Planning and Progress Study was conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of Northwestern Mutual between February 13 and March 2 among 2,740 U.S. adults ages 18 and older.

While these two reports give us a lot to cheer about, there is another side to this page that is important to consider. In general, women still face headwinds when it comes to saving for retirement. Three in four women (75%) are saving for retirement through employer-sponsored plans such as 401(k), IRAs, mutual funds or bank accounts, compared to 81% of men, according to a survey report this week. Are. Nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with Transamerica Institute.

And they are starting later than their male counterparts. Among those who are saving for retirement, women started saving at age 27 (median) and men started saving at age 26 (median).

When you consider the power of compound interest and reinvested dividends, even a one-year difference can make a difference decades down the road.

And worse, according to the findings, female workers (74%) are less likely than men (78%) to be offered an employer-provided 401(k) or similar retirement savings plan. Nearly a quarter of female workers (22%) are not offered any retirement benefits by their employers, compared with only 16% of men.

This discrepancy is due in part to the fact that women are more likely to work in part-time contract jobs and many employers do not offer benefits to their part-time employees.

Women are twice as likely to work part-time as men (16% and 8% respectively). Only 45% of women working part-time are offered a 401(k) or similar plan, compared to 79% of women employed full-time.

“These factors impair a woman’s lifetime earnings, retirement savings, and government and employer benefits,” Katherine Collinson, CEO and president of the Transamerica Institute, a nonprofit private foundation, told Yahoo Finance. “In addition to these factors, statistically, women live longer than men, so they have an even greater need to save for older age.”

The survey was based on interviews with 5,725 American adults aged 18 and older who work full-time or part-time for a for-profit company that employs one or more employees, including 2,907 women and 2,766 men.

“The good news in this data is that young women are feeling more confident about their financial future,” Veronica Fuentes, certified financial planner and Northwestern Mutual managing director, told Yahoo Finance.

Echoing Fidelity’s Kapusta, Fuentes said, “This younger generation of women want to have more control and that gives me a lot of optimism.”

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” Follow him on Twitter @kerryhannon,

