Survey: Under Gov. DeSantis, Florida leads the nation in education freedom

Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signs the “Parental Rights in Education” law into effect (TFP Photo)

Florida tops the rest of the US in terms of educational freedom, according to a new survey.

The conservative Heritage Foundation ranked the Sunshine State No. 1 in its Education Freedom Report Card, which evaluates states on four categories: education choice, teacher freedom, transparency and return on investment.

Heritage’s grades are based on 24 metrics within those four categories.

Florida ranked No. 1 overall and second only to Arizona in education choice and Mississippi in teacher freedom. Florida ranks fifth in terms of return on investment.

This was the second year in a row that Florida topped Heritage’s ranking.

“Florida lawmakers have once again expanded educational freedom and promoted parental rights while creating an appreciable return on investment for taxpayers,” Heritage reported.

In a press release, Governor Ron DeSantis welcomed the recognition.

“By providing universal school choice, parental rights in education, and curriculum transparency, we have ensured that parents are able to fully direct the upbringing of their children,” DeSantis said in a statement. ” “Thank you to the Heritage Foundation for recognizing the importance of freedom of education.”

“We are proud to once again receive the number one ranking for educational freedom from the Heritage Foundation,” state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in the statement.

“Under the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, Florida continues to prioritize school choice and transparency within our education system, which benefits both our students and parents.”

According to the survey, the bottom of the ranking was dominated by blue states.

For example, the bottom five (from highest to lowest) includes Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Oregon.

The group said, “Heritage’s goal is for this annual ranking of states to not only inform parents and policymakers about what their states are doing well and where they need to improve, but also to inspire changes that “Giving all students the opportunity to succeed in school and life.” Its annual report.

