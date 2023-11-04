Survey shows ‘sandwich generation’ in crisis and struggling with cost of care

It is quite difficult to meet basic living expenses when you live alone. But what if there is someone else to take care of you?

According to New York Life’s new Wealth Watch survey, nearly half of people in the “sandwich generation” — those who have children and elderly family members to care for — report that they are less than able to meet basic living expenses like food or medical care in the last year. Are unable to do. For the cost of care.

90% of those surveyed say they have made a “lifestyle change or financial decision” because of the cost of care.

the study, Which surveyed 1,003 sandwich generation adults between August 31 and September 10, shows How unprepared they are for the cost of care. It also shows how they are adapting.

“People should care because you personally can be financially healthy, have your bills under control, have adequate emergency savings,” said Suzanne Schmidt, head of financial wellness at New York Life. “But you’re one care event away from challenging your own finances.”

The study also reports demographic changes among people of the sandwich generation. Millennials ages 27-42 are increasingly becoming caregivers. The study reported that in 2023, 66% of self-reported caregivers were Millennials while 23% were Gen Xers. Meanwhile, in 2020, only 39% of caregivers were Millennials and 40% were Gen Xers, aged between 43 and 58.

Men are also taking a more active role in caregiving, according to the study. For example, in 2023, 45% of self-reported caregivers were women while 55% were men. This is a sharp contrast to 2020, when 64% of self-reported caregivers were women and 36% were men.

“As a result of the pandemic, men are more willing to provide care and are more willing to engage in household care work for children and older loved ones,” Schmidt said.

Despite demographic changes, women still bear a significant financial and emotional burden from caregiving. The study found that 72% of men “said they would be able to provide the same level of care to their loved ones for at least another year before adjusting their financial planning” while only 54% of women said the same. Said. And the report finds that 50% of women say caregiving has a negative impact on their mental health, compared to 39% of men.

According to the study, women continue to spend more hours per week in caregiving than men.

“Women have historically undervalued caregiving, because it is often seen by many women as just something they do,” Schmidt said. “Taking prescriptions, managing medications, grocery shopping, cooking.”

Meanwhile, the sandwich generation is struggling to make ends meet as they care for children, the elderly, or both. The study shows that 40% say they “made a financial decision they regret because of the mental stress caused by caregiving.” More than 50% say they have “made sacrifices” when it comes to financial security because of caregiving needs. Of those who have made financial changes due to caregiving responsibilities, 34% reported cutting back on expenses, 26% reported contributing less to their emergency savings, and 26% reported taking on more debt. .

On the other hand, the financial struggles of the sandwich generations have also made them more visionary. For example, according to the survey, more than 3 in 4 people agree that “the experience of caring for their elderly relative inspired them to buy or learn about purchasing financial protection products.” New York Life also reported that 34% of the study’s respondents planned to pay for future care costs by paying more than their budget, with 28% saying they planned to do so by working overtime at their jobs. are, 27% say they will do so. Spending the retirement savings of the people they will care for.

The sandwich generation is also taking steps to prepare themselves to care for their children in the future. About 42% report setting aside an average of $43,136.67.

“One silver lining in all of this is that we believe young people are starting to have these thoughts and internal dialogues and conversations with their spouses and partners early in life,” Schmidt said. “Where they have more time to save more runway to consider products and solutions, and ultimately they are proactive in creating a plan before they find themselves in this care.”

Dylan Kroll is a Yahoo Finance reporter.

