Survey shows nearly a third of Gen-Zers steal from self-checkout aisles

Nearly one in three young shoppers in the US have admitted to giving themselves the five-finger discount at self-checkout counters, a new survey shows.

According to loan marketplace LendingTree, 31% of Gen-Z consumers have stolen items from self-checkout kiosks, compared to 15% of consumers of any age. The figures come as businesses work to tackle shoplifting, which some retailers have blamed for hurting their financial performance and even leading to store closures.

“Ultimately, retailers need to decide whether self-checkout terminals are worth the risk,” Matt Schultz, chief credit analyst at LendingTree, said in a statement. “This is a question that a lot of retailers are probably struggling with.”

LendingTree based its findings on a survey of 2,000 U.S. consumers between the ages of 18 and 77.

Although few respondents said they regretted having sticky fingers, according to the survey, 44% planned to continue stealing from self-checkout kiosks, while 37% said they planned to continue stealing from groceries or health care. Will do this to save money on stuff. Statistics show that only a third of those who shoplifted at kiosks said they were ever caught.

Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData Retail, told CBS MoneyWatch that retailers are generally reluctant to disclose information about the prevalence of theft, making it difficult to estimate the prevalence compared to other forms of theft. -How common is checkout theft?

The stolen data is “commercially sensitive information” [retailers are] There is no obligation to disclose,” he said. “There is a fear that highlighting this issue could encourage more self-checkout theft.”

Still, the losses from the use of automated checkout stations have led many major retailers to remove kiosks or strengthen theft detection measures, according to Saunders.

Walmart removed self-checkout stations from some of its stores in New Mexico earlier this year after employees reported an increase in self-checkout thefts, Insider reports. Similarly, Wegmans eliminated its scan-as-you-shop self-checkout system last year due to excessive theft, Saunders said.

Meanwhile, Costco said it plans to deploy more of its employees to self-checkout areas after admitting it suffered a loss this year “partially…due to the rollout of self-checkout.” Is made.

