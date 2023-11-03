A new survey finds that a majority of adults in the US think AI tools will increase the spread of misinformation during elections.

As 2024 approaches, the warnings have become louder and more urgent: The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) tools threatens to allow misinformation in next year’s presidential election to spread on a scale like never before. seen.

Most adults in the U.S. feel the same way, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy.

The survey found that nearly 6 in 10 adults (58 percent) think that AI tools – which can micro-target political audiences, craft persuasive messages at scale and create realistic fake images and videos in seconds Can prepare – will increase the spread of false and misleading information. During next year’s elections.

By comparison, 6 percent think AI will reduce the spread of misinformation while a third say it won’t make much of a difference.

“Look what happened in 2020 — and that was just social media,” said Rosa Rangel, 66, of Fort Worth, Texas.

Rangel, a Democrat, who said he saw a lot of “lies” on social media in 2020, said he thinks AI will make things even worse in 2024 — like a pot “cooking.”

Only 30 percent of American adults have used an AI chatbot or image generator and less than half (46 percent) have heard or read at least something about an AI tool. Still, there is widespread agreement that candidates should not use AI.

Bad thing for presidential candidates

When asked whether it would be a good or bad thing for 2024 presidential candidates to use AI in certain ways, a clear majority said creating, editing, or manipulating false or misleading media for political ads (83 percent) It will be bad for them. -Photos or videos for political ads (66 percent), creating political ads for individual voters (62 percent) and answering voters’ questions through chatbots (56 percent).

The sentiment is supported by a majority of Republicans and Democrats, who agree that it is better for presidential candidates to make false photos or videos (85 percent of Republicans and 90 percent of Democrats) or answer voters’ questions (56 percent ) would be a bad thing. percent of Republicans and 63 percent of Democrats).

The bipartisan pessimism toward candidates using AI comes as it has already been deployed in the Republican presidential primary.

In April, the Republican National Committee released an entirely AI-generated ad that aimed to show the future of the country if US President Joe Biden is re-elected. It used fake but realistic-looking images showing storefronts, armored military patrols on the streets, and waves of immigrants causing panic. The ad revealed in small print that it was generated by AI.

Republican Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis also used AI in his campaign for the GOP nomination. They promoted an ad that used AI-generated images to make it appear as if former President Donald Trump was embracing Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who led the nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Were looking after.

Never Back Down, a super PAC supporting DeSantis, used an AI voice-cloning tool to mimic Trump’s voice, making it sound as if he narrated a social media post.

Andy Near, 42, of Holland, Michigan, who usually votes for Democrats, said, “I think he should campaign on his merits, not on his ability to strike fear in the hearts of voters. On the basis.”

He has used AI tools to improve images in his work at a museum, but he said he thinks politicians using the technology to mislead “could deepen and worsen the impact that traditional attacks can have.” “Can also generate advertisements.”

College student Thomas Besagne, a Republican, also disagrees with campaigns using deepfake sounds or imagining a candidate saying something they never said.

“Morally, it’s wrong,” the 21-year-old Connecticut man said.

Basgen, a mechanical engineering major at the University of Dayton in Ohio, said he favors banning deepfake ads or, if that’s not possible, requiring them to be labeled as AI-generated.

The Federal Election Commission is currently considering a petition urging it to regulate AI-generated deepfakes in political ads ahead of the 2024 election.

‘Take it with a grain of salt’

While skeptical of the use of AI in politics, Basagne said he is excited about its potential for the economy and society. He is an active user of AI tools like ChatGPT to explain history topics of his interest or brainstorm ideas. He also uses the image-generator for fun – for example, to imagine what sports stadiums might look like in 100 years.

He said he generally trusts the information he gets from ChatGPT and would likely use it to learn more about presidential candidates, something that only 5 percent of adults say they are likely to do. .

The survey found that Americans are more likely to consult news media (46 percent), friends and family (29 percent), and social media (25 percent) than AI chatbots for information about the presidential election.

“Whatever reaction I get from this, I’ll take it in stride,” Besagne said.

The vast majority of Americans are equally skeptical of information conveyed by AI chatbots. According to the survey, only 5 percent say they are extremely or very confident that the information is factual, while 33 percent are somewhat confident. Most adults (61 percent) say they are not very or not at all confident that information is reliable.

This is in line with warnings from many AI experts against using chatbots to obtain information. Large language models, the artificial intelligence that powers chatbots, work by repeatedly selecting the most plausible next word in a sentence, which makes them good at mimicking styles of writing, but also able to make things up .

Adults affiliated with both major political parties are generally open to regulations on AI. They responded more positively than negatively to the various methods of banning or labeling AI-generated content that could be imposed by tech companies, the federal government, social media companies, or the news media.

Nearly two-thirds of people are in favor of the government banning AI-generated content, including false or misleading images in political ads, while the same number want technology companies to ban all AI-generated content created on their platforms. Label the ingredients.

Biden set in motion some federal guidelines for AI on Monday when he signed an executive order to guide the development of the rapidly advancing technology. The order requires the industry to develop safety and security standards and directs the Commerce Department to issue guidance on labeling and watermarking AI-generated content.

Americans largely view preventing AI-generated false or disinformation during the 2024 presidential election as a shared responsibility. Nearly 6 in 10 (63 percent) say a lot of the responsibility falls on technology companies making AI tools, but nearly half say a larger share of that duty falls to news media (53 percent), social media companies (52 percent) Give to. percent), and the federal government (49 percent).

Democrats are somewhat less likely than Republicans to say that social media companies have too much responsibility, but they generally agree on the level of responsibility for technology companies, the news media, and the federal government.

The survey of 1,017 adults was conducted October 19-23, 2023, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which was designed to represent the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.

