More UK consumers are planning to increase their Christmas spending this year than last year, a survey shows, in positive news for retailers.

Deloitte’s Consumer Tracker survey of over 3,100 shoppers about their spending intentions last quarter revealed that 26% intend to spend more this festive season, up from 19% last year.

However, 29% still say they will spend less, although this is down from 39% last year.

According to the survey, one in three consumers (32%) say they will purchase most of their gifts in November, making the most of promotional events like Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Oliver Vernon-Harcourt, head of retail at Deloitte, said: “The long-term impact of the cost of living crisis has strained consumer spending power, but it appears as though consumers are still prioritizing it and spending more over Christmas. Are ready.” On other expenses.

“Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday weekend promotions are important for retailers, and we expect overall spending to increase again this year as consumers attempt to make the most of the sales on offer.”

The research also found that UK consumer confidence improved for the fourth consecutive quarter, rising two percentage points to its highest level since the last quarter of 2021.

Celine Fenech, head of consumer insights at Deloitte, said: “Four consecutive quarters of increases in consumer confidence provide further evidence of the ability of UK consumers to adapt to challenging economic conditions.

“Wages have been rising faster than prices for several months, helping to shore up household finances from the impact of higher interest rates.

“Consumers have shown a certain degree of resilience during the cost-of-living crisis, adopting recessionary behaviors such as buying supermarket brand goods to maintain their standard of living and cope with unexpected price increases in energy, housing costs, etc. Adopted. And food.”

YouGov surveyed 3,189 UK adults between 15–21 September.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com