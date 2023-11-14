Survey shows geopolitics overtakes inflation as investors' biggest 'tail risk' concern

A Bank of America survey shows geopolitical turmoil is the biggest concern for markets.

Concerns about inflation have subsided as prices have calmed and the Fed nears the end of rate hikes.

Despite deteriorating geopolitical sentiment, markets have not yet shown uneasiness.

In September, 40% of participants in a bank survey indicated that inflation-driven monetary tightening was the main risk facing markets. That number has fallen to 25% in this month’s iteration of the Global Fund Manager Survey.

This comes as the Federal Reserve has already halted further interest rate hikes at two consecutive policy meetings, while Tuesday’s consumer price index report for October showed no sign that inflation is in danger of rising again.

Not only are markets now signaling that the central bank is unlikely to raise rates, some estimates predict a sharp decline in interest rates next year.

At the extreme end of rate-cut expectations, UBS predicts the Fed will cut rates by 275 basis points in 2024 in response to a slowdown in the economy. Although not every institution shares this view, the possibility of a so-called hard landing recession scenario has become the third-biggest risk among investors surveyed.

Meanwhile, over the past two months, the share of investors seeing geopolitics as a key risk has increased from 14% to 31%. Since then the geopolitical fallout has only expanded, with the Israel-Hamas conflict taking center stage.

Warnings from prominent Wall Street commentators have also increased in that time frame. Billionaire investor Ray Dalio fears escalating conflict between the US and China, while JPMorgan chief Jamie Dimon has warned of the possibility of the worst crisis since World War II.

Investors do not appear to be flocking to assets that would normally benefit from significant upheaval. For example, following Hamas’s October attack on Israel, the ongoing selloff in the Treasury market continued as concerns about higher rates and the rising US deficit weighed on the implications of a new conflict in the Middle East.

A recent note from JP Morgan highlights that the risk premium in other safe havens like gold is also starting to decline:

“From a peak of around $175/oz in late October, gold’s geopolitical risk premium, which can be explained by underlying moves in the USD and US, has more than halved to 10-year real yields and is at $65/oz. Sitting around.” it said.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com