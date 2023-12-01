January Ventures 2023 Early Stage Founder Sentiment Report January Ventures

Despite the turbulent environment in tech, optimism about the ability of early-stage founders to raise capital is at a 5-year high. Could this early-stage optimism be a key indicator that the tech ecosystem is recovering?

In the 5th annual January Ventures Founder Sentiment Report, which surveyed 437 pre-seed and seed-stage founders from June to September 2023, 57% say they are more optimistic than nine months ago, and that percentage is up from More in 2022 (43%) and 2021 (54%). When you look at it a little further, however – based on gender – an uncomfortable disparity emerges. Only 30% of women entrepreneurs feel optimistic about the fundraising environment. In fact, 50% more men than women are optimistic about raising capital and female founder optimism is at a five-year low. 71% of female founders say their gender is holding them back.

There has been a lot of discussion over the past few years about creating change in the tech ecosystem for women and people of color, but unfortunately progress has stalled. Still only 2% of venture funding goes to all-female teams, and despite the #MeToo movement and all the attention on the gender gap, that number hasn’t decreased for a decade.

What’s even more worrying is that venture funding going to Black founders has actually declined by 45% in the last year. In the January Venture survey, 49% of Black and Latinx founders say they are pausing fundraising efforts or experiencing problems raising capital. Only 19% of female founders of color were optimistic about the funding environment for founders of color.

The sample set from this particular survey is unique in that half of the respondents were women and people of color. When this group of early-stage startup founders were asked about topics including company building, raising capital, challenges, and overall sentiment, a clear picture emerged.

Personal networks are a huge driver for founders seeking funding

Although the data is disappointing, it is important to explore the mechanisms behind the numbers to bring about change. The biggest theme that emerged was: being well connected matters.

Networks have been a part of early-stage technology and ventures since the beginning, and they have the power to expand access to some groups of founders and hold back others. The majority of pre-seed funding comes from personal capital (76%), friends and family (50%) and angels (46%). Only 13% of pre-seed companies raise capital from institutional VC firms.

Additionally, founders surveyed reported that other founders Introductions are the most important source for raising funds. There is a common saying that the best introduction to a VC is from a successful founder who has made that VC a lot of money. Currently, most successful founders are white, male and come from a narrow set of networks; There is a vicious cycle going on in this group that is opening the doors for more.

There are talented, ambitious founders who don’t have the same access to early funding sources and connections. While 57% of white men raise money through friends and family, only 46% of BIPOC founders say the same.

Another important factor to note: Fundraising takes a significant amount of time for most founders (73%). This data also shows that investors are withdrawing from their networks during this recession. More than half (54%) of founders felt that investors are favoring those they already know and/or focusing more on their existing portfolios.

And after raising money, female founders face disparities in how helpful their networks are in terms of sales and recruiting. 36% and 37% of male founders found their networks very helpful for sales and recruiting efforts, respectively, while only 25% and 29% of female founders felt the same.

Where to go from here

This data should serve less as an alarm and more as a call to action. To better support female, BIPOC, and other underrepresented founder groups, there are some important next steps.

Fully capitalize on diverse founders Right from the early stages so they can reach enterprise-level metrics.

Right from the early stages so they can reach enterprise-level metrics. Provide transparency and education About what VCs are looking for, as well as accessibility (not just relying on a warm introduction).

About what VCs are looking for, as well as accessibility (not just relying on a warm introduction). Plug installers into the network Who can introduce them to investors and customers.

Who can introduce them to investors and customers. Continue to educate the VC ecosystem About bias and pattern matching that may penalize different founders.

About bias and pattern matching that may penalize different founders. Recruit more female and diverse Czech writers In VC.

In VC. Highlight successful women and people of color As a role model.

Seeing is believing, so the more we draw attention to successful examples of underrepresented founders achieving funding and business success, the faster we can collectively drive change. Ideally, next year’s survey will reveal different data.