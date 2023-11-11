Survey shows Americans continue to plunder their retirement savings

The devastation of retirement accounts continues.

The number of participants making hard withdrawals from their 401(k) was 13% higher in the second quarter than in the third quarter, according to a new survey from Bank of America, which tracks employee benefit programs of nearly 4 million customers.

This has reached more than 18,000 plan participants, the highest level in the last five quarters since Bank of America began tracking this data, and 27% compared to the number of withdrawals during the first three months of the year. is more.

Borrowing from retirement savings during uncertain times is undoubtedly a quick cash move, but the consequences are there.

“Looking at our data across 401(k) plans, economic hardships continue to be a factor,” Lisa Margesan, managing director of the Retirement Research and Insights Group at Bank of America, told Yahoo Finance.

“While there may be a number of factors involved, the economic climate, following a year of high inflation and rising costs of living, may be influencing this trend.”

The average employee hardship withdrawal from a 401(k) plan in the third quarter of the year was $5,070, about the same as the average withdrawal in previous quarters this year, according to a Bank of America survey.

Borrowing from retirement savings had also increased. The percentage of 401(k) participants who received a loan from their workplace plan in the third quarter was 2.5%, the same as the second quarter and up from 1.9% in the first three months of the year.

Average loan amount: $8,530, in line with the average loan amount borrowed in the first six months of the year.

The generations with the highest percentage of outstanding loans were Generation

However, loans from IRAs or IRA-based plans such as SEPs, SARSEPs and SIMPLE IRA plans are not allowed.

“Things are starting to go haywire,” certified financial planner Cary Carbonaro told Yahoo Finance. “This is a direct result of the Fed raising rates. We’re just starting to see the effects of these increases – whether it’s auto loans at around 10%, mortgages at 8% or credit cards at over 20%. Inflation Add that and resuming student loan payments, the budget is maxed out for almost everyone except the very wealthy.”

fallout from a retirement raid

Undoubtedly, withdrawals are the most damaging for savers as premature withdrawals attract some hefty taxes and penalties.

Withdrawals from your 401(k) account are generally taxed as ordinary income. Plus, unless you meet one of the IRS exceptions, you’ll pay a 10% early withdrawal penalty before age 59½. These include certain medical expenses, qualified tuition payments, and up to $10,000 for first-time home buyers. Some employer plans will also allow withdrawals without any hassles.

With loans, it’s not a total loss. You withdraw money from your retirement savings and then pay it back to yourself, usually within five years, with interest – the loan payments and interest are returned to your account. Depending on what your employer’s plan allows, you can withdraw 50% of your savings, up to a maximum of $50,000 within a 12-month period.

One caution: If you leave your current employer, you may have to repay your loan in full immediately. When you fail to repay the loan, it is considered to be in default, and if you are under age 59½, you will owe both taxes and a 10% penalty.

Financial experts rarely come on board with clients to access their 401(k) plans unless you are over age 59½.

“Generally, taking a loan from your 401(k) should be a last resort because you will miss out on potential market appreciation because the borrowed funds are not invested,” says certified financial planner Ryan Flynn of Zito Capital Management. Hayes said. Garden City, NY told Yahoo Finance.

Another consequence of using your retirement cash for short-term expenses is that by withdrawing cash, even for short periods, your retirement fund misses out on the compound growth on the amount borrowed.

“Many customers have not yet been able to contact us about drawing from their 401(k),” Hayes said. “Before investing, we strongly encourage our clients to build an emergency fund, which can cover 3 to 6 months of expenses. This will definitely be the best place to put money away in case of an emergency.”

If taking a loan or withdrawal from your 401(k) is unavoidable, “you should try to continue contributing while you repay the loan, especially up to the employer match, if available,” Hayes said. “Otherwise, you’re missing out on ‘free money’ from your employer.”

Kerry Hannon is a senior reporter and columnist at Yahoo Finance. She is a workplace futurist, a career and retirement strategist, and the author of 14 books, including “In Control at 50+: How to Succeed in the New World of Work” and “Never be too old to be rich.” Follow him on Twitter @kerryhannon,

