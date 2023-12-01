Survey shows 3/4 of consumers want more control over health care costs

Health insurance claim form and stethoscope on desk getty

Between open enrollment on the Health Insurance Marketplace (Healthcare.gov) and Medicare’s annual enrollment period, millions of American consumers are in the market for a health plan. But once they compare premiums and deductibles, confusion about those costs may get in the way of their care, if the experiences of others are any guide.

In the Care Access Benchmark report released by digital health data and technology firm Kirus, nearly half (44%) of consumers surveyed said they avoided seeking health services when they were unsure about the cost. Is. Nearly all (96%) survey respondents said they consider cost when making health care decisions.

The vast majority of respondents (87%) said they want accurate cost information when they pay out-of-pocket for health services. Nearly the same number of people (76%) said they wanted to have more control over their health care costs.

Overall, 65% of respondents said their health plans offer transparency tools and most respondents (79%) said they used those tools. More than half (54%) said they have used their health plan website to get information about a specific health service or procedure.

Nearly two in five respondents reported that their health plans offer price-related transparency tools; 42% said their plan provides information about prescription costs, 41% provide information about their deductible status, and 39% have access to cost estimates for health services.

More than half (54%) of respondents reported that they have used their health plan website to gather cost information and 79% said they trust that their health plan provides them with accurate information about health care costs. Can do.

Of respondents whose plans offer transparency tools, 87% said these tools help them manage their health care spending. Even more (91%) said their health plan transparency tools help them better understand their insurance coverage and benefits. However, the survey results also suggest that not enough consumers are getting enough help to understand their benefits; Nearly two-thirds (64%) said they needed more help understanding and navigating their health care options.

Forty percent of respondents said they found inaccurate information about participating healthcare providers on their health plan website and 69% said they wanted their plan to provide more accurate information about providers. More than three-quarters (77%) said receiving inaccurate information would affect their trust in a health plan.

Cost and coverage are even more important factors in provider selection this year

A report released last year by Kyruus focused on consumers’ online behavior and expectations. In last year’s survey, 44% of consumers said they trusted their healthcare providers’ websites, but only 20% considered their health plan websites trustworthy.

Consumers’ criteria for choosing new providers, services such as laboratory or imaging, or sites of service have evolved. Last year, 93% of respondents said whether a provider accepted their insurance was an important factor in their selection; This year the figure was 99%. Last year, cost was an important factor for 73% of respondents; This year, it was an important factor for 92% of consumers.

Quality and convenience factors have also become more important to consumers. Last year, 87% of consumers said a provider’s expertise was an important factor in their choice and 84% said the same about a provider’s reputation. This year, these figures increased to 97% and 98% respectively.

With consumers still feeling squeezed by inflation despite recent improvements, cost is likely to remain a prominent factor in consumers’ health decisions for the foreseeable future.