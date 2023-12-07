Survey found that people do not want to buy Cybertruck

A vehicle from Tesla’s electric pickup “Cybertruck” series parked in front of a garage in Silicon Valley in early November.

Andrzej Sokolow/Picture Alliance via Getty Images

Following the first delivery event of Tesla’s Cybertruck, a new survey finds that Tesla may have trouble finding buyers for the angular vehicle.

According to a survey by financial services firm Canaccord Genuity, 67 percent of respondents said “no” to the question of whether they would buy the Cybertruck after pricing and more details about the truck were revealed. Thirty-three percent answered “yes.”

Canaccord didn’t share the number of people surveyed, but there were none among the respondents who had reservations for the Cybertruck. Canaccord analyst George Gianrickas told Yahoo Finance that two-thirds of those surveyed didn’t expect the vehicle to be any better than they actually expected. Gianarikas said that in discussions about the truck, a common theme is whether the Cybertruck’s looks “excite or revolt people.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Tesla himself was preparing the ideal reception for his unique vehicle. Last month, the automaker added — then walked back — a clause that said Tesla could sue Cybertruck buyers for $50,000 or more if they resell their car within the first year of purchasing it without written permission. Let’s give. Some wondered whether this trend was related to fear of scalpers, the risk of people reverse engineering the truck, or buyers’ remorse.

Cost may affect people’s interest in the truck. The survey was conducted after Tesla shared pricing details for the truck, which vary depending on the version of Cybertruck purchased.

The entry-level version has a range of 250 miles and is priced starting at $60,990. For all-wheel drive with 340-mile range and 600 horsepower, buyers will pay $79,990. A “CyberBeast” version with a tri-motor setup with 845 horsepower and a lower mile range of 320 goes for $99,990.

This is a deviation from the initial plans for the truck. When it was unveiled in 2019, Tesla said pricing would start at $39,900.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

After four years and several delayed announcements, Cybertruck finally held a delivery event at its Austin Gigafactory last week to show off the trapezoidal-shaped trucks. Onlookers paid attention to details inside and out, including that it lacks a rearview mirror and is designed with two touchscreens: 18.5 inches on the front and 9.4 inches on the rear. It also has a front-facing camera for drivers to see over the road and has a 15-speaker sound system.

Tesla’s next project appears to be an affordable car for the masses. During an interview about the Cybertruck on Tuesday, Musk talked briefly about a “low-cost” EV that Tesla is working on.

“We are well ahead in that work. I review production line plans for that every week,” Musk said. “I think the revolution in manufacturing that that car will represent will blow people’s minds.”

If Tesla’s low-cost EV creates awe upon its release, it will achieve something the Cybertruck has not done so far.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Source: www.chron.com