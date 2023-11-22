One in ten startup owners say a lack of government support was behind the failure of their or someone they know’s business, amid fears of a “ruined generation” of entrepreneurs due to the economic downturn.

Ahead of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement, business comparison site BC launched an independent census-wide survey of 1,000 businesses to understand the government’s role in supporting the UK start-up community.

The study found that new policies that address interest rates and energy costs and better financial support for startups were the biggest areas of concern for start-up business owners.

Arif Mia, CEO and Founder of BC, commented: “While we have seen examples of great innovation in times of economic hardship, we are desperate to avoid a wasted generation of entrepreneurial talent as well as a significant decline in their enthusiasm. The study sets out two key priorities for the Government which will help support the lifeline of the UK economy.

The study also found that nearly two-thirds of entrepreneurs are experiencing greater stress and anxiety due to economic uncertainty, which is felt most strongly among female start-up owners compared to male owners. These uncertainties are mainly seen in the sales, media and marketing professions, architecture, building and engineering and retail, catering and leisure.

Additionally, nearly half do not feel confident about their ability to grow a business in the current economic climate, and a similar number feel less confident than last year.

The three biggest reasons for this lack of confidence are the cost of business equipment and services, energy costs, and customers spending less amid the current economic outlook.

Mia added: “The UK small business community has time and again proven its resilience in the face of uncertainty, but to remain competitive and operational amid today’s challenging economic environment, the Government needs to provide emerging entrepreneurs with more favorable conditions. Should be offered.”

Source: bmmagazine.co.uk