Survey finds finances keep some Gen Z and Millennials up at night

Gen Z and Millennials are losing more sleep over their finances than older generations, a survey has found.

According to Empower, the big difference is how stressed they are about housing.

Less than half of Gen X and Baby Boomers said rising rents or home prices have contributed to financial stress.

In a survey by financial services company Empower published this week, nearly 56% of Gen Z and 51% of millennial respondents said their finances keep them up at night. This is compared to only 37% of Gen X and 20% of Baby Boomers surveyed who said the same.

The survey was conducted in August and took responses from 2,000 Americans aged 18 and older.

It found a surprising generational divide when it came to the top cause of financial stress: Gen Z and Millennial respondents are more stressed about housing.

Two-thirds (67%) of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said higher home prices and mortgage rates contributed to their financial stress, while less than half of Gen X and Baby Boomer respondents said the same.

Meanwhile, 62% of Gen Z and Millennial respondents said the increase has contributed to their financial stress, while only 38% of older respondents said the same.

The only issues causing greater financial stress for Gen X and Baby Boomer respondents were politics, inflation and the rising cost of goods and services.

Home ownership has been more elusive for millennials and Gen Z than it has been for a long time. According to census data, the rate was 65.8% in 2022. But only 39% of adults under 39 own property.

A survey of more than 5,000 people conducted by real estate company Redfin in May and June found that nearly a third of Gen Z and millennial respondents thought mortgage rates were too high for them to buy.

Nearly one in five Millennials and more than 10% of Gen Z said they believe they will never own a home.

