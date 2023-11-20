November 20, 2023
Benefits Canada.com


Coverage of the 2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference

Nearly 50 employers gathered at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on Oct. 20 for Benefits Canada’s 2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference, a premier event…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: Tall poppy syndrome affecting employee mental health, productivity in the workplace

When tall poppy syndrome is left to manifest in the workplace, it can have an adverse effect on an organization’s culture and lead to issues…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: A closer look at the mental, physical, financial risk factors facing plan members

Many plan members are experiencing risk factors related to poor mental, physical and financial well-being, but often don’t know they can turn to their benefits…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: The role of mental-health care, support in DEI strategies

As employers increasingly embrace diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, strong mental-health support can be a key pillar in those efforts, said Joby McKenzie, managing director…



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

OpenAI staff ‘threatened to quit if Sam Altman ousted’

OpenAI staff ‘threatened to quit if Sam Altman ousted’

November 20, 2023
Meghan Markle Reveals Weight Loss at Power of Women Event

Meghan Markle Reveals Weight Loss at Power of Women Event

November 20, 2023

You may have missed

OpenAI staff ‘threatened to quit if Sam Altman ousted’

OpenAI staff ‘threatened to quit if Sam Altman ousted’

November 20, 2023
Meghan Markle Reveals Weight Loss at Power of Women Event

Meghan Markle Reveals Weight Loss at Power of Women Event

November 20, 2023
Israel central banker turned Wharton professor gets another term

Israel central banker turned Wharton professor gets another term

November 20, 2023

A Dozen Fresh Holiday Gift Ideas for Gardeners

November 20, 2023
Tommy Tindall

6 Things You May Not Realize Are Discounted on Black Friday

November 20, 2023

Are You Ready to Ditch Your 9-5 for Your Side Hustle?

November 20, 2023