



Coverage of the 2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference Nearly 50 employers gathered at the Omni King Edward Hotel in Toronto on Oct. 20 for Benefits Canada’s 2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference, a premier event…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: Tall poppy syndrome affecting employee mental health, productivity in the workplace When tall poppy syndrome is left to manifest in the workplace, it can have an adverse effect on an organization’s culture and lead to issues…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: A closer look at the mental, physical, financial risk factors facing plan members Many plan members are experiencing risk factors related to poor mental, physical and financial well-being, but often don’t know they can turn to their benefits…

2023 Healthy Outcomes Conference: The role of mental-health care, support in DEI strategies As employers increasingly embrace diversity, equity and inclusion strategies, strong mental-health support can be a key pillar in those efforts, said Joby McKenzie, managing director…





