Surrounded by criticism, Elon Musk threatens lawsuit against media monitoring organization

Nov 18 (Reuters) – Elon Musk on Saturday sued media watchdog Media Matters and those attacking his social media platform Threatened to do.

Musk and X have been under the microscope all week for the anti-Semitic and racist content that has spread on the site since purchasing it in 2022.

Liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America said earlier this week that it had learned that ads from IBM, Apple and others were placed alongside material promoting Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party.

Musk on Wednesday endorsed an anti-Semitic post on X that falsely claimed members of the Jewish community were spreading hatred against white people, drawing sharp condemnation including from the White House.

Without naming any other parties, Musk wrote in a post on “

Over the past two days, a number of companies have suspended advertising, including IBM, Disney, Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast, Lions Gate Entertainment and Paramount Global. Axios reported that Apple, the world’s largest company by market value, will also do the same.

A statement posted by Musk said, “This week Media Matters for America posted a story that completely misrepresented the actual experience on X in another attempt to undermine free speech and mislead advertisers. Presented in a manner.” He accused Media Matters of creating an alternative account designed to “misinform advertisers” about his posts.

Media Matters did not immediately respond to an email request seeking comment outside business hours.

Musk has in the past threatened legal action against other parties, notably the Anti-Defamation League, a non-profit organization that fights anti-Semitism, blaming it for the loss of X’s advertising revenue. However, he has not yet sued ADL.

Advertisers have fled the site since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp increase in hate speech, according to civil rights groups.

The White House on Friday condemned Musk’s endorsement of a “disgusting” anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, and accused Musk of “disgustingly promoting anti-Semitism and racist hatred” that “runs against our core values ​​as Americans.” Is”.

Musk is also the CEO of electric car maker Tesla (TSLA.O), which is facing multiple lawsuits accusing it of widespread racial or sexual harassment of workers.

Anti-Semitism has been on the rise in recent years in the United States and around the world. The ADL said that after the outbreak of war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which attacked Israel on October 7, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States increased by nearly 400% compared with a year earlier.

