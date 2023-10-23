Surprising research reveals how airline pricing really works

[Oct. 22, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Researchers debunk popular myths about cheap airfares and shed light on the complex logic used by airlines to set ticket prices. (Credit: iStock Photo)

In a world dominated by digital algorithms and seemingly esoteric pricing structures, securing the cheapest airline tickets can feel like a mysterious quest.

Consumers are full of tips and so-called hacks to uncover the secrets of cheap flights – shopping on Tuesdays, using your browser’s incognito mode, or even using a VPN to pretend to reside in countries like Suriname. Use. However, recent insights from a team of distinguished researchers reveal that many of these strategies are based on misconceptions.

“There are lots of ways to find cheap airline tickets,” says Olivia Nathan, assistant professor of marketing at the Haas School of Business. “But our data shows that many of these assumptions are wrong.”

Nathan’s revelations stem from an in-depth study he conducted with colleagues Ali Hortasu and Timothy Schweig of the University of Chicago, Kevin Williams of Yale, and Hayden Parsley of the University of Texas at Austin. The team looked into the intricacies of how prices are set at a major US airline and uncovered a system that defies not only the expectations of many economists but also the perceptions of everyday consumers.

Their findings debunk much of the conventional wisdom about how airline pricing works, suggesting that the strategies airlines use in setting ticket prices are far more complex than previously thought. Are less responsive to complex and consumer-led demand changes.

“We didn’t initially know how to rationalize the things we were seeing,” admitted Nathan, reflecting on the team’s journey into the airline’s pricing structure, which, they found, was common practices across global airlines. represents.

The research highlighted how airlines set ticket prices in a way that ignores basic economic principles of substitute goods and competition. Unlike shopping for fruit jam at the grocery store, where an increase in the price of strawberry jam may increase sales of raspberry jam as consumers choose the cheaper option, airline pricing systems do not take into account such substitution effects.

Note: Image plots fare availability over time as well as the active minimum available fare. Bucket1 is the least expensive; Bucket12 is the most expensive fare tier. The colors indicate the magnitude of the prices – blue is the lower fare, red is the more expensive. White space indicates no fare availability. The white line shows the lowest fare available. (Credit: UChicago)

“When people go to a website like Google Flights or Kayak and search for tickets, a wide range of different flights from the same airline appear. Travelers make choices that balance convenience and price: the price of a flight may lead people to choose a slightly less convenient but cheaper flight,” explains Natan. “But the system the airlines use doesn’t contemplate this type of replacement.” They price seats separately for each individual flight on a given route, ignoring the interrelationships between prices of different flights on the same route.

Furthermore, surprisingly airlines do not directly incorporate their competitors’ prices into their automated pricing mechanisms. This is counterintuitive because, in most industries, a price cut by one company typically creates a domino effect of cuts among rivals to maintain competitive balance. The absence of this dynamics in airline pricing reduces the consumer benefits that a competitive market typically provides.

Note: (a) The orange line shows the average change in the shadow price for a flight when selling occurs at a certain intensity. The blue line is the average change in shadow price when there is a sale to another flight at a given intensity. (B) This panel shows the same as Panel A, but instead of a change in the shadow price it shows a change in price. (Credit: UChicago)

According to Nathan, these pricing quirks arise from a specific heuristic employed by airlines, known as Expected Marginal Seat Revenue-B (EMSRB). This approach, widely used because of its efficiency in handling the huge task of setting prices for hundreds of thousands of flights per day, allows airlines to set aside some seats to sell at premium prices. However, it has its own peculiarities.

One such peculiarity is the revelation that, contrary to what one might think when browsing flights, airlines operate with a pre-determined, relatively limited range of ticket prices for each flight. Instead of the highly detailed, dynamic pricing seen in other sectors, there is a substantial difference between each of the airlines’ possible ticket price tiers – often around $100.

Note: The horizontal axis of all plots represents a negative time index, for example zero corresponds to the last day before departure. (a) Generalized model fit of searches with data. (b) Model fit of product shares with empirical shares. (c) γt The fitted value of overtime, along with the probability that the consumer trades conditional on purchasing. (d) The least and most elastic flights as well as the average elasticity of the product over time. (Credit: UChicago)

“Airline tickets are sold through global distribution systems that ensure that a travel agent in Wichita or Miami sees the same price you see on your computer at home,” explains Nathan. This consistency is the result of an industry-wide system developed to streamline inventory management across different channels – a system also used by other travel-related businesses including hotels, cruise lines, trains and car rental companies .

However, there are shortcomings to this approach. For one, it makes airline ticket prices somewhat impervious to real-time changes in demand, leading to significant jumps to the next price point. The research team noted that when airlines intend to raise prices by $100 – which is about half the price of an average one-way ticket – they do so only 20% of the time due to the lack of a suitable intermediate fare.

Notes: (a) Comparison of product shares across consumer types over time. (b) Estimate of γt compared to that calculated using the passenger assignment algorithm. (c) Estimated demand of different types of consumer over time. (d) Comparison of own price elasticity over time. (B) and (D) include the 25th and 75th percentiles. The average results of all observations are reported in the data. (Credit: UChicago)

Nathan revealed that airlines are exploring “continuous revenue management”, a strategy that could set 100 different prices for a 100-seat flight, allowing for greater variability. “This would make pricing significantly more variable,” she says, “but it still wouldn’t be the kind of targeting that many consumers believe airlines use.”

The study revealed further disparities in the airlines’ internal pricing processes. In particular, there is disagreement among the departments of airlines responsible for pricing. Economically, it would seem illogical for a company not to raise prices when assured of increased revenues. Nevertheless, the set of potential prices selected by the pricing team often includes options that are inexplicably low, even by their own standards.

“The pricing team’s job is complex with a whole menu of different prices to choose from, but we found they could make more money today by selling fewer tickets at higher prices and without foreclosing future opportunities. In practice, they choose menu prices without using their internal demand predictions,” Nathan explained.

Another layer of complexity is added by the revenue management team, which steps in after prices are set but before tickets are sold. They forecast demand, which is regularly increased, which shapes the final prices, reducing the number of low-priced tickets available to consumers by approximately 60%.

“These prices are the result of teams from different departments choosing the best pricing input when they are unable to coordinate,” explains Nathan. He believes that lack of coordination may result in reduced revenues, but alternatives cannot be easily implemented. There are also other possible reasons why airlines may shy away from strict profit maximization, including building customer loyalty or avoiding regulatory scrutiny.

Looking ahead, Nathan expects a gradual shift towards more dynamic pricing models in the airline industry, which could potentially benefit non-business travelers. However, the elusive “silver bullet” for dramatically lowering fares remains a fantasy. The practical advice she offers is deceptively simple: “What I can say is that prices increase significantly 21, 14 and seven days before the flight. Just buy your ticket before then.”

While the search for the cheapest airline tickets is full of myths and misinformation, understanding the underlying mechanisms can empower consumers to make more informed decisions. And as airlines evolve, staying abreast of these changes will be important for travelers everywhere.

