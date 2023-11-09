Surprising Crypto Predictions from The Simpsons: Fact or Fiction? – Cryptosaurus

Explore the predictions of famous series in the crypto world. Do they want to do something big or are they just dreaming?

The cult series The Simpsons has long become a “visionary” series. The episodes often feature various prophecies that ultimately come true.

The writing team of The Simpsons has predicted several world events, including Disney’s purchase of Fox and the presidential appointment of Donald Trump. The topic of cryptocurrencies has not escaped the attention of the creators of the series. Let’s find out what The Simpsons have to say about cryptocurrencies and whether we can trust their predictions.

The Simpsons predicted the emergence of cryptocurrencies

In episode 17 of season 8, which first aired on March 2, 1997 – more than ten years before the advent of Bitcoin – the cartoon’s creators first introduced a place called the Crypto Barn. On the store, you can find various inscriptions, “Place for the code”, “Secret code”, and “Multiple codes”.

Episode 13 of Season 31 also includes an eighty-second educational video that explains how blockchain and cryptocurrencies work for Lisa Simpson.

The animated distributed ledger dances and sings a song, where it says that cryptocurrency is very convenient, allowing you to send money from Shanghai to Grenada.

The Simpsons predicts the future of the XRP cryptocurrency

An episode of America’s longest-running animated series predicted that the price of the XRP coin would be just under $600. However, this screenshot turned out to be fake.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $0.6927, and during its heyday, its value reached $3.84. If we put emotions aside and think about it, we are more likely to come to the conclusion that the chances of the coin reaching $589 are quite low, at least in the near future.

There were other episodes that attracted XRP enthusiasts. In one scene, Homer’s manager is given a card that looks exactly like a modern credit or Visa card. The card comes in a fancy box, which some enthusiasts interpret as a prediction that digital assets like XRP will eventually have their own credit cards.

nft case

On November 5, the first chapter, titled “Wild Barts Can’t Be Tokens”, was released. The series references popular NFT collectibles like Bored Ape Yacht Club and Beeple.

Various popular NFT collectibles appear throughout the series. Non-fungible token collector Noah Bolanowski said the authors saluted digital art. At the same time, the profile picture (PFP) collection in The Simpsons was featured “like the bottom of the blockchain”, the expert commented.

Marge’s journey through the blockchain goes through three stages:

The first includes a showcase of digital art, including creations from NFT artists Beeple and Xcopyart.

In another, the heroine encounters cats from the Cryptokittens collection.

On the third, at the bottom, she meets digital avatars.

The episode also shows the mysterious figure of Satoshi Nakamoto, holding Bitcoin (BTC) in his hand.

Wild rise in the price of Bitcoin

In another episode, the show’s creators predicted unlimited growth in the price of Bitcoin.

In one frame, the stock ticker displays a quote with an infinity sign next to Bitcoin.

Additionally, the cartoon featured stock quotes of video game retailer GameStop (GME). The company’s stock price rises by $1 trillion and then immediately falls by $2 trillion. This references the real-life “pump” of GameStop shares driven by the WallStreetBets movement on Reddit.

Since the release of the episode on April 11, 2021, the price of Bitcoin is still far from infinity. At that time the price of the first cryptocurrency was around $60,400. Now, BTC has lost almost 40% of this value, trading at $36,600 at the time of writing.

It should be noted that this is not the first time Bitcoin has been mentioned in the series. In 2013, in one episode, Krusty the Clown complained that he had lost all his money on Bitcoin. In the seventh episode of season 25, a billboard appeared on which a school bully offered to transfer his lunch money to Bitcoin.

Could The Simpsons’ predictions come true?

Many of the Simpsons’ predictions came true in one way or another. From the first Apple Watch to the unknown Chinese virus, which isolated the entire population of the planet in their homes, no other project has such a number of “hits”.

However, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, the predictions of the characters from the iconic series seem to be overly optimistic. There remains hope for the crypto community that the show’s creators still have the gift of foresight and that their predictions for XRP and Bitcoin growth will ultimately prove accurate.

Source: Crypto.News

Source: cryptosaurus.tech