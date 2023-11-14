Surprising Correlation Has Emerged Between XRP and XLM, What's Happening?

The news spread quickly after the BlackRock XRP ETF filing surfaced on the Delaware Corp Commission website on Monday. After this it was claimed that this filing is false. But the damage was already done as the token’s price rose sharply before the reversal.

However, one interesting development from this event was an interesting correlation that emerged between the XRP price and XLM price at that time. While the news was localized to XRP, there was a similar rise in XLM, with a surprising correlation emerging between the two.

XRP and XLM correlation balloons

In the wake of the BlackRock XRP ETF filing rumored to boost the token’s price, one enthusiast has noticed a significant correlation between XRP and XLM. Crypto analyst and teacher Blockchain Backer took to Twitter to reveal what he dubs one of the “most bizarre” moves.

The chart clearly shows that the price of XLM rose as soon as the BlackRock news broke with a straight green candle. Similarly, when the news was rejected and the price of XRP started falling, the price of XLM also declined in the same manner.

In another post, the blockchain backer revealed that XLM had followed XRP’s move on the 2-second time frame. The charts shared with this post showed XRP’s momentum and XLM’s momentum on the same chart and the moves occurred at approximately the same time, as shown below:

“The fake news was virtually XRP specific, and would only impact XRP, not XLM. If anything, you would expect XLM to sell off like the rest of the market. Instead, it is mirrored. Why?” wondered the analyst.

It appears that XRP and XLM always move in the same circles and the correlation in their price movements is proof of this. An X user, in response to Blockchain Backer’s post, argued that the correlation was because both digital assets actually “share the same holders.”

One crypto analyst who has closely linked the performance of XLM to that of XRP is Crypto Bilbuvu. Their long-running analysis includes both digital assets, which analysts expect to rise to new all-time highs in the same manner.

In an October 15 post, Crypto Bilbuvu said that “The chart shows that the 1.618 Fibonacci ratio (XLM: 6.5$, XRP: 26~33$) will be completed in late December.” The last time this happened was in 2017 and the analyst expects a repeat of that trend, saying both assets would rise by 6,500%.

Despite this correlation, the blockchain backer still finds Monday’s simultaneous pump strange as he believes “those same holders may have dumped XLM for XRP. Fomo didn’t buy XLM on that news. “

However, as another X user points out, “If they believe that XLM and XRP are brother and sister then it is not so. Some influential people have been promoting it for years. It doesn’t make any logical sense but it does with that narrative. XLM will be next!”

