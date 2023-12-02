Surprising connection between malaria and river color

A family takes shelter under a mosquito net in Brazil’s Amazonas state. (Photo by JR Ripper/Brazil Photo) LightRocket via Getty Images

There is some sobering news from the latest edition of the World Health Organization’s major report on malaria. Malaria cases are higher than before the pandemic, with about 249 million cases in 2022.

Globally, climate change (for example, devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan led to a fivefold increase in malaria cases) and antimicrobial resistance (mosquitoes, which are highly flexible, have adapted to a limited range of anti-malarial drugs) Due to which the forecast has deteriorated. Drugs).

Yet only about half of the funds needed to combat malaria are available. For 2022, WHO reports a huge funding gap of $3.7 billion (based on the target of reducing malaria cases and deaths by 90% between 2015 and 2030).

At the same time, there are some reasons for optimism. We now have two vaccines recommended by WHO against malaria. And we have a wealth of scientific expertise available against this threat. A surprising recent discovery related to malaria is that it has something to do with the color of rivers.

Meeting of Water in Amazonas State, Brazil christine roe

It’s an amazing sight: a mass of dark brown water suddenly cut off by much lighter water, separating like a black-and-white cookie. Known as the meeting of the waters, this hydrological phenomenon has become a tourist attraction in the part of the Brazilian Amazon where the Amazon River (classified as a white water river) meets the Rio Negro (as the name suggests is, is a river) black water river)

The two streams of water differ not only in color, but also in temperature, place of origin, and content. White water rivers are nearly neutral in pH and contain many suspended sediments, while black water rivers have acidic pH and lots of organic matter, rather than suspended sediments.

Suspended sediments are basically small particles present in water, which do not sink to the bottom. In rivers these are usually sand, clay and silt. And they are the key to this connection between the color of water and malaria.

A new study published in November Malaria Journal, looks at 50 municipalities in the Brazilian state of Amazonas to see whether such differences also affect malaria incidence. And in fact, municipalities along black-water rivers have more malaria-carrying mosquitoes than those along white-water and mixed-water rivers.

This is difficult to translate into case numbers, as the analysis is based on annual parasite incidence (API) probabilities. But when looking at these levels, “the incidence of malaria is higher in black-water rivers than in white-water and mixed-water rivers,” reports Fernanda Rodrigues Fonseca, a researcher at the Instituto Leonidas e María Dean. Fiocruz Amazonia, who co-authored the paper. The probabilities of black water rivers having high API levels are between 96% and 99%.

White water rivers also show greater seasonal trends in malaria, while black water areas have less fluctuations.

The reason for the differences is that malaria is more intense in river areas where the concentration of suspended sediment is lower. This not only changes the color of the river but also provides a more comfortable environment. anopheles darlingiThe main mosquito species that spreads malaria in Brazil.

So what are the practical applications of this knowledge? Fonseca believes this could help in health surveillance, “with the identification of vulnerable areas and locations at highest risk of malaria transmission, which can then lead to more precise planning of actions aimed at controlling the disease in the area.” Can contribute.”

It will be interesting to see whether researchers looking at other rivers also find that water color is a relatively simple indicator of malaria incidence (although just one of many). Understanding hydrological dynamics can help us stay one step ahead of mosquitoes, whose fate depends on water systems.