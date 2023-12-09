Surprise: Americans are starting to feel better about the economy and inflation

Much has been said about how bad Americans feel about the state of the economy, even though things are pretty good according to many broad-based statistical measures.

This message appears to have been drowned out somewhat, as consumer sentiment became widely read in December and ended a four-month streak of decline.

The University of Michigan said Friday its consumer sentiment index jumped 13% to 69.4, as people became less worried about inflation and more optimistic about a range of issues. This not only ended the recession but reversed the decline and the sentiment index was back where it was in August.

Quincy Crosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial, wrote that the readings “show a more optimistic view of economic conditions, which, combined with the stronger-than-expected payroll report, helps underline the story of a still-resilient economy.” Help is available.”

This report was shocking even for experts. Economists polled by Dow Jones Newswires and The Wall Street Journal had thought sentiment would rise an inch to 62.4, from November’s reading of 61.3, but the metric jumped instead.

“There was broad consensus on improved sentiment across age, income, education, geography and political identity,” said Joan Su, director of the Survey of Consumers. Year-ahead inflation expectations fell to 3.1% this month from 4.5% last month. The current reading is the lowest since March 2021.”

Consumers generally haven’t felt good about the economy. They are concerned about the possibility of a recession, which experts have discussed extensively, in 2022 and 2023 even if the economy remains stable, and they are feeling the continued effects of the past few years of inflation, among other factors. . Growing credit card debt and high housing costs.

Inflation has been slowing for several months and the job market remains strong, keeping workers’ wages rising. And spending by consumers remains strong, which is a major reason a recession has not occurred. It is possible that some of them may drown this month.

The sentiment index is calculated based on surveys of Americans asking questions about their current views on categories such as inflation, personal finance and business conditions, as well as their expectations about how these things will change. Because consumer spending accounts for about 70% of the US economy, the sentiment index is considered an important indicator of how much they are willing to spend and what the trajectory of the economy may be.

The recent decline in consumer sentiment was, among other things, a potential warning sign about holiday spending this year.

For comparison, the consumer sentiment index stood at 99.3 in December 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. It reached an all-time low of 50.0 in June 2022, when inflation was at a 40-year high.

The index’s all-time high was 112.0 in February 2000, at the peak of that era’s dot-com bubble.

The HSU statement said many respondents noted that they feel better about the economy as they are optimistic about elections in 2024.

In recent years, consumer sentiment has been divided along partisan lines: when a Democratic president is in office, Democrats feel much better about the economy than Republicans, and vice versa. It is therefore possible that many of those surveyed were optimistic about the election, even if they were expecting the opposite outcome.

Source: www.nbcnews.com