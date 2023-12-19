Surging Liquidity Will Drive Bitcoin to Over $200,000 in Less than 5 Months: What It Means

According to Dan Tapiero, managing partner of 10T Holdings, Bitcoin and the crypto market are on the verge of a major shakeup with the world’s most valuable coin. potential That will increase to more than $200,000 by May 2024. Citing data from Raul Paul, CEO of Real Vision, Tapiero suggests that traditional money managers should take note and prepare for a paradigm shift in the financial landscape.

Bitcoin Could Rise to Over $200,000 in 2024 Due to Increasing Liquidity

Tapiero has based this bullish forecast on the expected BTC liquidity increase in the coming months. Market participants expect the stringent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to approve the first batch of Bitcoin ETFs in the next few trading weeks.

A Bitcoin ETF to be issued by some mainstream players in traditional finance, including BlackRock, will provide a regulated vehicle through which institutional investors can gain access to the coin. Based on Tapiero’s analysis, as more institutions adopt Bitcoin, its liquidity will increase, which will push the price higher.

With a Bitcoin ETF on the table, this would also mean releasing an institutional-grade Bitcoin trading platform. This will strengthen Bitcoin’s position in the industry and its potential role in reshaping finance.

Paul’s monthly GMI data, which tracks institutional investor sentiment, further reinforced the general bullish sentiment across the board, as Tapiero noted. Looking at the GMI Aggregate Liquidity Index, the trend is increasing, which suggests that institutional interest in Bitcoin has also increased.

This trend also indicates that more funds and asset managers are allocating more of their portfolios to Bitcoin in hopes of gaining further upside or staying safe.

Traditional fund managers are watching, BTC is up 64% from September lows

Looking at Tapiero’s preview, the managing partner thinks rising prices will seriously impact traditional money managers. As such, if Bitcoin rises to $200,000 as liquidity increases, in the participant’s assessment, ignoring this asset class could pose a significant career risk.

In particular, Tapiro believes that managers who fail to embrace the transformative power of Bitcoin could be left behind. This is because crypto will continue to grow and gain adoption.

As of December 18, Bitcoin is in a strongly bullish trend and is expanding with increasing trading volume. The coin is up 64% from its September 2023 low. Although there has been a cooldown in the last few trading days, prices are still trading above the 20-day moving average.

Accordingly, how prices will move in the coming days will shape the medium term. Anyway, the immediate resistance level lies at around $44,500. If buyers take responsibility, the coin could float to $50,000. Subsequently, it may reach all-time high of $69,000 in the coming sessions.

