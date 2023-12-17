Surgeon husband 'devastated' after 35-year-old wife jumps to death in NYC

By Harriet Alexander and Emma James and Shaun Cohen for DailyMail.com 00:31 17 Dec 2023, Updated 01:02 17 Dec 2023

The husband of a mother of two who committed suicide by jumping from the roof of her luxury NYC apartment building on Thursday has spoken of his devastation over her death.

Alina Page, 35, jumped ship after an argument with her husband over drinking, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed on Saturday.

Sources claim she fell from the roof of the 36th floor of her Upper East Side high-rise apartment building on Thursday evening after a disagreement with her orthopedic surgeon husband Brian Page.

On Saturday he said he was not home at the time, but did not deny this argument.

‘She was the love of my life, my life partner,’ he told The New York Post. ‘My everything was destroyed.’

The building, The Brittany, has a roof terrace – sources confirmed to DailyMail.com that Page is believed to have jumped from the highest point.

An NYPD spokesperson told DailyMail.com that Page’s injuries were ‘consistent with a fall’, and there were no signs of criminality in the death, but the investigation is ongoing.

Initial reports of the incident said the mother of two was ‘clinging to life’ after being found on the footpath of her luxury neighbourhood.

Police confirmed that her injuries were caused by a fall from ‘height’.

He was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell, but was pronounced dead on arrival due to his injuries.

The young mother made the move to the Big Apple with her husband and two kids from Temple, Texas, in 2021.

It appears the family was living a life of luxury, as sources claim Page ran away from the couple’s $7,500-a-month apartment after an argument with her husband.

Paige, from Russia, married Brian in 2007, and regularly posts about her love for their New York home and shares sweet photos of her smiling family.

The young mom’s social media is full of family photos with a smiling Brianna and her two children, including a Halloween scavenger hunt she prepared to welcome her kids to the new city in 2021.

According to The Brittany’s website, the building features ‘a 24-hour doorman, beautiful gardens with spectacular fountains, a beautiful two-storey lobby, a mesmerizing panoramic river view and a beautiful rooftop sundeck with city views.’

The smart apartment building also features a 7,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness club, a 55-foot indoor swimming pool, and men’s and women’s saunas.

Just a few blocks from Gracie Mansion, the residence of the Mayor of New York City, the building is known for its picturesque views of both the East and Harlem rivers bordering Manhattan.

Page’s apparent suicide comes just weeks after another man threw himself from the top of one of the Big Apple’s tallest buildings.

The Gotham Hotel was the site of the death of Playboy model Stephanie Adams, when she and her seven-year-old son fell to their deaths from the 25th floor of the hotel.

The investigation was launched after a man collapsed on October 27 at the Gotham Hotel near Fifth Avenue, where a room can cost more than $1,000 a night.

Adams was married to the boy’s father, Manhattan-based chiropractor Charles Nicolai, and the pair were in the midst of a bitter custody battle at the time.

Authorities said she pushed her seven-year-old son Vincent out of a 25th-floor hotel window before leaping to her death.

Both landed on the second floor balcony and were declared dead at the scene.

For help and support call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or call The Samaritans at 212-673-3000.

