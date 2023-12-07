Surge in serval options trading ahead of AbbVie deal news raises eyebrows

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc experienced an unusual surge in options trading along with its stock price in the days ahead of Wednesday’s announcement that AbbVie would buy the drug developer in a multi-billion dollar deal.

AbbVie said after the market closed on Wednesday that it would buy Cerevel for about $8.7 billion to replace revenue as its heavy-selling arthritis drug Humira faces several new competitors. The announcement came minutes after Reuters reported a deal was near.

Shares of Cerevel, which had already risen 42% in the past three sessions, jumped another 16% to a high of $42.75 in trading after the bell. AbbVie’s offering price was $45 per share.

There has been a sharp increase in options activity along with the stock’s rise over the past few sessions. Call and put options allow investors to buy and sell shares at fixed prices in the future and are used as hedges or ways to speculate on share price movements.

Options on Cerevel, which traded an average of less than 320 contracts per day until the recent flurry of activity, saw a change of nearly 51,000 contracts over the past three sessions, according to Trade Alert data.

“It’s 100% suspicious,” said Matt Emberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS. “I’m almost certain it was operated by someone with knowledge.”

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) did not respond to a request for comment outside business hours. Spokespeople for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Cerewell and AbbVie did not respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

Options activity began to pick up in tandem with the stock on December 4, with traders buying short-dated upside call options on Serravalle – contracts that will make money if the stock moves significantly in a short period of time.

On December 4, Serval options volume rose to 6,500 contracts, by mid-January call options betting on the stock rising above $35 were trading at about 1,800 contracts. The stock closed at $26 in the last session.

Call options on the stock that expired above $25 by mid-December were the second most actively traded contracts on December 4.

“This is unusual call activity for this stock,” said Brent Kochuba, founder of options analysis service Spotgamma.

“Some of it seems fishy… it doesn’t look clean,” he said.

On Wednesday, the largest trades were put spreads in Serravalle options – a combination of December put options that would provide protection against a drop in the stock price below $35. While it’s not clear what the motive was behind Wednesday’s trading, Ofir Gottlieb, chief executive officer of Los Angeles-based Capital Markets Laboratories, said traders may have been either attempting to protect recent gains in the stock price. Be it or speculating on the price. The growth will prove to be short-lived. Given their timing and their unusual nature, analysts said the options trades were likely to face scrutiny from regulators. It is known that options activity increases before the public announcement of deals and the SEC has in the past announced enforcement actions for alleged insider trading involving options trading.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice and Michelle Price; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Sonali Paul)

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com