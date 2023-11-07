Supriya S., Co-Founder and Executive Director, Bellrise Industries Limited. Badve honored with Influential Leaders of India 2023 Award

newswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Supriya S., Executive Director, Bellrise Industries Limited. Badve has been honored with the Influential Leaders of India 2023 award. Now in its third edition, India’s Influential Leaders celebrates the leaders leading the wave of change.

Supriya S., Executive Director, Belrise Industries Limited. Badve said, “I am delighted to be honored with the Influential Leaders of India 2023 Award. The time has come for India to be recognized globally and Indian entrepreneurs must now take advantage of this moment. I am confident that such awards will also inspire a new group of women entrepreneurs who will add and enhance the Make in India movement. Such awards provide an opportunity to communicate the uniqueness of our business model, our MOAT and our right to win. He further added, “The focus of influential leaders is aligned with the needs of an increasingly dynamic reality, and they are astutely reshaping organizations and service communities to match a new strategic vision that reflects the vision of India. Empowers from to action. India needs many more entrepreneurs to emerge and meet the needs of the domestic and international markets.”

Supriya S. Badway is a multi-faceted business professional with a proven history of being a pioneer, thought leader and innovator who has led the way in the automotive components manufacturing industry. Apart from being a graduate (M.Sc Physics) from Vidarbha College Amravati, he is also highly experienced and proficient in Business Planning, Quality Management System and Human Resources apart from impeccable academics. On behalf of Belrise Industries Limited, she received three JIPM awards and was interviewed on DD Sahyadri for women entrepreneurship. She is a recipient of the Rotary Vocational Award. Charter President of Rotary E-Club of E-Diamond.

Apart from playing a vital role in the journey of Bellrise Industries Limited, Supriya Badve has other passions and business interests in “Sportsindy” (Founder & CEO), a social platform focused on bringing sports enthusiasts together. And Zara Flowers which is into flower farming. A nature lover at heart, she was attracted to the idea of ​​a business in flower farming in 2007. He then completed a formal certificate course in floriculture development from the Horticultural Training Centre, Pune. Hence the journey of setting up my own flourishing floriculture unit “Zaraflower”, an associate company of Belrise Industries Limited has been a gratifying journey. These aspects reflect his multifaceted and holistic personality as an influential leader and guru.

Supriya Badve’s award ceremony was telecast on a leading business channel, where she expressed her views on how adversity and setbacks are an integral part of the entrepreneurial journey. It is available in the public domain.

Belrise Industries Limited (BIL), recently rebranded from Badway Engineering Limited, was incorporated on September 25, 1996. With a legacy of over 25 years, BIL has evolved into one of the largest and leading Tier 1 manufacturer and supplier of original automotive components. 2-wheeler, 3-wheeler and 4-wheeler commercial vehicles.

The company specializes in various other products including steel castings for chassis and BIW, polymer parts, suspension, safety-critical parts such as exhaust systems and ICEs for two-wheelers, passenger cars and commercial vehicles as well as EV powertrains.

BIL has 21 manufacturing facilities spread across 7 states in India, with each facility dedicated to a single customer as the plants are strategically located close to the OEM.

BIL services top automobile players like Bajaj Auto, Hero Group, Honda Motors, Escorts, Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland etc. in India and Jaguar Land Rover, Honeywell etc. in Asia, Middle East, Europe and South America.

The company employs over 15,000 employees, of which over 3000 are on BIL’s payroll.

BIL has an in-house Research, Design and Development (RDD) team that continuously strives to improve the design and quality of products as well as develop critical tooling for production. Shrikant Badve, Managing Director, Bellrise Industries Limited, started his entrepreneurial journey in the year 1988 with a capital of Rs 20,000 and a shed as an automotive fastener manufacturer in India. However, as a first generation entrepreneur, Srikant Badve struggled to raise funds from multiple banks due to lack of collateral securities. With an annual turnover of Rs 1 lakh in the initial year, the promoters evolved from the establishment stage to the growth stage and incorporated Bellrise Industries Limited in 1996. Today, Bellrise Industries is the market leader in automotive sheet metal and polymer products with a “one-in-one.” These three” domestic two-wheelers are being equipped with Bellerise manufactured frame assemblies.

The company has made great strides in global and domestic expansion by establishing efficient supply chains while expanding the customer base, resulting in an annual turnover of Rs 5,433 crore on a standalone basis by 2023. Belrise Industries Limited has grown in terms of global exports, customer base. , Wide geographical reach across India with diverse product portfolio and over 20 pan India manufacturing plants. Strong fundamentals coupled with passion for innovative engineering have enabled the company’s growth potential at 16.4% CAGR during the last four financial years, beating the ACMA (Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India) index by 12%.

The value that Bellrise Industries Limited has created in the automotive sector is a testament to the customer centricity and excellence that has resulted in numerous awards and recognitions from customers and government agencies.

(Ad Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Newswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for its content)

This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed. ThePrint takes no responsibility for its content.

Source: theprint.in