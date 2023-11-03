Supreme Court to rule on ban on rapid-fire gun bump stocks used in Las Vegas mass shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed Friday to decide whether a Trump-era ban on bump stocks, gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns, violates federal law. Violates.

The judge will hear arguments early next year on the regulation created by the Justice Department after the 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Federal appeals courts have made varying decisions as to whether the regulation defining bump stocks as machine guns is consistent with federal law.

The judges said they would review the Biden administration’s appeal of a ruling by the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that invalidated the ban.

The Supreme Court is already challenging another federal law that seeks to keep guns away from people under domestic violence restraining orders, a case that stems from a landmark decision in 2022 in which a six-judge conservative majority struck down gun rights. Expanded.

The new case is not about the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms,” ​​but rather whether the Trump administration followed federal law in changing the bump stock regulation.

The ban on bump stocks went into effect in 2019. It stemmed from the Las Vegas shooting in which the gunman, a 64-year-old retired Postal Service employee and high-stakes gambler, used assault-style rifles to fire more than 1,000 rounds. 11 minutes in front of a crowd of 22,000 music fans.

Most rifles were equipped with a bump stock device and high capacity magazines. A total of 58 people were killed in the shooting and two died later. Hundreds were injured.

The Trump administration’s ban on bump stocks was a major blow to the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. In 2010, under the Obama administration, the agency found that bump stocks should not be classified as machine guns and therefore should not be banned under federal law.

After the Las Vegas shooting, officials reconsidered that decision and found it wrong.

According to the ATF, bump stocks use the semi-automatic firearm’s recoil energy so that the trigger “resets and continues firing without additional physical manipulation of the trigger by the shooter”.

According to court records, a shooter must maintain constant forward pressure on the weapon with the non-shooting hand and constant pressure on the trigger with the trigger finger.

The full U.S. 5th Circuit ruled 13-3 in January that Congress would have to change federal law to ban bump stocks.

“The definition of ‘machine gun’ set forth in the National Firearms Act and the Gun Control Act does not apply to bump stocks,” Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote for the 5th Circuit.

But a panel of three judges in the federal appeals court in Washington looked at the same language and came to a different conclusion.

Judge Robert Wilkins wrote for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that “Under the best interpretation of the statute, a bump stock is a self-regulating mechanism that allows a shooter to fire more than one shot at once.” Trigger. Thus, it is a machine gun under the National Firearms Act and Gun Control Act.

A decision in Garland v. Cargill, 22-976, is expected in early summer.

