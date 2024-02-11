Supreme Court to decide on abortion pill access ban

Rockville, Maryland – April 13, 2023: In this photo illustration, packages of Mifeprex , [+] (Mifepristone) pills are displayed at a family planning clinic in Rockville, Maryland. (Photo illustration by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) getty images

The Supreme Court will soon decide on the case related to the ban on access to abortion pill Mifeprex (Mifepristone). Last year, a Texas judge ruled to suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone in response to a lawsuit brought by a conservative coalition called the Alliance Defending Freedom. However, the judge did so by citing two now retracted studies that claimed to demonstrate harm caused by the abortion pill.

Sage Journals retracted three published papers this week, including two referred to by federal judge Matthew Kaksmarick in a legal case against access to the abortion pill mifepristone. An investigation revealed what the publisher called “methodological flaws” and “misleading conclusions” in addition to the authors’ unknown conflicts of interest.

According to Reuters, the study’s lead author, James Studnicki, vice president of the Charlotte Lozier Institute, rejects “baseless attacks” on the institute’s scientific research and studies.

Based partly on the findings of the retracted publications, Judge Kaksmarick argued in the spring of 2023 that the FDA’s original approval of mifepristone in 2000 was flawed because it ignored “serious safety issues” with the pill. In a highly unusual move, they suspended the approval of mifepristone, a drug that has been on the market for more than two decades. In doing so, Kaksmaryk was siding with the party that had filed the lawsuit in Texas. The group alleged that the FDA “illegally approved chemical abortion drugs.”

At the time of Kaksmarik’s decision, new York Times The Justice Department argued that it was too late to file a lawsuit challenging the FDA’s 2000 decision because of the six-year statute of limitations, the report said. Because of this, the department argued, the judge could not revoke mifepristone’s license in 2000. Nevertheless, it could and did meet the FDA’s 2021 goal to remove the individual requirement for women to receive mifepristone after being prescribed by a certified physician. Provider of health services. Kacsameric explicitly prohibits mailing the drug, even in states where most abortions are legal.

The judge’s preliminary injunction jeopardized access to the pill nationwide. But soon after the Kaksmarik ruling, the Supreme Court blocked the order, allowing the status quo to continue until it reviews the case, which it will now do next month. The court is expected to rule later this year.

The judge will hear appeals by the Biden administration and Mifeprex, the maker of a branded version of mifepristone, seeking to overturn Kaksmarik’s decision.

In 2000, the FDA approved mifepristone for medication abortion. Mifepristone is a drug that blocks progesterone, which is necessary for pregnancy to continue. When taken in combination with misoprostol, mifepristone terminates early pregnancies (up to 10 weeks after conception). According to the Guttmacher Institute, more than half of abortions nationwide are due to medication abortions.

Mifepristone has been used in Europe for almost three decades, with a minimal number of adverse events. And the drug has had a similar safety record in the US since its approval in 2000. According to the FDA, between September 2000 and December 2018, out of more than 3.7 million women who had medication abortions, 24 have died.

And, expanding the scope of scientific publications to include other countries around the world, at least 100 studies have examined the effectiveness and safety of mifepristone and misoprostol. Each study concluded that the pills are a safe way to end a pregnancy.

The FDA’s job is to review the safety and efficacy of drugs based on clinical evidence. Thus, the FDA is the federal authority over all pharmaceuticals distributed throughout the US, including mifepristone and misoprostol. On this basis, FDA approval of a drug would appear to precede any state action.

But Judge Kacsameric clearly doesn’t see it that way. Additionally, legislators and governors in some Republican-led states have argued that they can ban abortion medications because they have the authority to regulate medical practice, which could go against FDA decisions. In fact, 19 states have already banned telemedicine visits for abortion providers. Claiming that there are “medical risks with abortion medications”, lawmakers and governors in these states maintain that there is a “compelling interest” to hinder access to mifepristone and misoprostol.

And so, while the Supreme Court is deciding whether or not to allow access to mifepristone, there is still the issue of states that under the guise of claiming to regulate the practice of medicine to prevent medical risks from occurring, the FDA Disregard the rights of. It appears that regardless of what the data shows in terms of safety, these states will continue to restrict access to mifepristone and misoprostol. Ostensibly these limits would be imposed on the basis of health risk, but in reality it is based on anti-abortion stance.