Supreme Court to consider 'quadrillion-dollar question' in major tax case

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in early December on a case that has the potential to broadly reshape the US tax code and cost the government hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue.

At issue in Moore v. United States is the question of whether the federal government can tax certain types of “unrealized” gains, which are assets such as stocks or bonds that people own but from which they have not directly recovered value. , so they do not have direct access to the money worth the property.

Large parts of the U.S. tax code require that income be “recovered” before it is taxed, but critics say this is an inherently meaningless concept that courts have ignored for years due to administrative impracticalities.

Even if the court limits the scope of its decision to the specific tax referenced in the case, known as a mandatory repatriation tax, a ruling in the plaintiffs’ favor could cost $340 billion over the next decade, according to the Justice Department .

For comparison, this $80 billion would cancel out all the additional revenue generated by the IRS funding boost and then add $140 billion to the national deficit, which now stands between $26 and $33 trillion by various measures.

But experts say if the court broadens its definition of what counts as recovery, the cost could be much higher, leaving a pile of taxable income out of the government’s reach.

The decision could have implications for everything from potential wealth taxes, like the one the Biden administration has proposed for billionaires in 2022, to larger parts of the international tax system.

The US Solicitor General herself is scheduled to argue the case before the justices, underscoring how the Biden administration views its importance.

“This is the million-dollar question, with just a few more zeros: the quadrillion-dollar question,” Harvard University tax law professor Thomas Brennan told The Hill.

He said, “At one extreme, if the Supreme Court decides that a cognizance requirement exists in the 16th Amendment … there are a number of Code sections that would arguably be invalidated or reworked.”

These sections may include partnership tax rules, rules on taxation of loans and commodities, taxes on futures contracts, and international tax rules that tie these areas together between countries.

“At the other extreme, even if the Supreme Court finds in favor of taxpayers, they may do so in a narrow way that is limited to the particular situation at hand, or in a way that … forecloses the possibility of Congress imposing an estate tax. But Brennan said, “It doesn’t do much to interfere with existing tax law.”

What is the Moore Tax case?

The dispute arose from businessmen Charles and Kathleen Moore’s investment in an Indian company selling agricultural equipment.

The Republicans’ 2017 tax bill imposed a lump sum tax on Americans who owned shares in foreign corporations, even if the corporation distributed no earnings to the taxpayer.

Court filings show the Moores filed their lawsuit after owing a nearly $15,000 tax bill.

Whatever the court’s decision, which is expected before June next year, in practice there are several well-established solutions for people who have a lot of “unrealized” assets so that they can technically get it. And can access it before paying tax on it. it.

A well-known strategy, known as “buy, borrow, die”, involves using large, diversified stock portfolios as collateral for relatively low-interest loans.

Instead of selling the holdings and “realizing” the taxable income, wealthy taxpayers use them as collateral to take out low-interest loans. Since the loan is not taxable, they can skip paying taxes on the holdings.

As long as the portfolio grows faster than the interest rate on the loan, payments can be made and the credit line remains viable.

A law allows for a “stepped up basis”, meaning that heirs of assets get the chance to claim their present-day value, as opposed to their value when they were originally purchased, this scheme allows it to continue across generations.

This is compared to taxes on workers’ wages and salaries, which are “realized” immediately when sent out and are taxed even before they reach recipients.

Conservative groups are rejoicing little by little while critics cry foul

Conservative financial and economic groups are advocating for a strong endorsement of the recovery requirement for tax purposes from the current court, which last year rejected decades of precedent in overturning the seminal abortion case Roe v. Wade.

“This realization has been the decisive event that transforms some of the property’s value into income subject to federal tax under the Sixteenth Amendment,” lawyers for the Chamber of Commerce, the largest business lobby in the US, told the court in an amicus brief. Filed in March.

“Framers [of the Constitution] Deliberately created a system that made it difficult to pass destructive taxes [mandatory repatriation tax] Or a wealth tax,” the Philanthropy Roundtable wrote in its brief.

Critics of the broad constitutional requirement for realization say that the idea is fanciful, and is really about the time an asset is allowed to be taxed for accounting purposes.

They point to a 1940 decision in Helvering v. Horst, which stated that “the rule that income is not taxable until realized has never been taken to mean that the taxpayer.. .can escape taxation because he has not himself received its payment from his debtor.”

This is because the taxpayer “has taken full advantage of the economic benefit represented by his right to receive the income,” the court found. Thus, the requirement was deemed “based on administrative convenience” and “not one of exemption from taxation.”

There has been a demand for Alito to step down.

Democrats have demanded that Justice Samuel Alito, one of the court’s leading conservatives, be recused from the case because of his ties to one of the lawyers advocating a recovery requirement.

Alito participated in two interviews with attorney David Rivkin Jr. that were published in the opinion section of the Wall Street Journal.

In a rare public response, Alito mentioned other justices who had conducted interviews with lawyers practicing before the court.

“There is no legitimate reason for me to recuse in this case,” Alito said.

Tax lawyers worry the rules of the game are about to change

Tax lawyers are worried that their jobs could change significantly because of the scope of the ruling.

“If [the court makes] A specific recovery requirement, then it could have an impact on many other provisions of the Internal Revenue Code, because there are currently provisions … that are certainly different from the recovery rule,” Lawrence, a partner at the Steptoe & Johnson law firm. Hill said hill.

He described these differences as “very significant”, saying that in addition to overall accounting criteria related to adjusting tax accruals and valuations, rules related to the taxation of partnerships, S corporations, grantor trusts, controlled foreign corporations and original issue exemptions may be affected. Are. A going market rate.

“This is a tax bar concern,” he said.

Kyle Pomerleau, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute who filed an amicus brief supporting the government, said a sweeping ruling in Moores’ favor could lead to a flood of lawsuits by others challenging those other parts of the tax code. Could.

“There’s going to be a cloud hanging over the U.S. economy because there’s complete uncertainty about what the tax code will look like five, 10, 15 years from now.”

Pomerleau instead suggested a narrow path for the Supreme Court to resolve the case, which would not raise the question of whether the federal government must realize income in order to tax it.

“Because it’s a tax on business profits and a tax on the use of a certain type of foreign business entity, and because it’s a tax on foreign activity, not domestic activity, it falls under indirect tax,” Pomerleau said. ,

“And indirect taxes don’t have the same cap as direct taxes under the Constitution, you don’t have to divide them,” he added. “So, all of Moore’s arguments kind of disappear.”

