Supreme Court pressures Purdue Pharma to release Sackler family from opioid liabilities

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments Monday in a case that could decide whether the billionaire Sackler family, which controls OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, can use bankruptcy to protect their personal fortune from future opioid-related liabilities. Or not.

At the center of the case is the power of federal bankruptcy courts to sign settlement agreements that release parties outside the bankruptcy from legal responsibility without the plaintiffs’ consent. Agreements, known as third-party releases, have been used for decades in bankruptcy proceedings before bankrupt companies to end mass tort litigation and distribute their assets to injured victims.

In exchange for immunity from such claims, the Sacklers agreed to pay $6 billion to opioid victims and their families, as well as state and local governments, through a series of negotiations. The funds are meant to compensate victims for opioid-related injuries and deaths and to help governments set up assistance programs to combat opioid addiction.

According to the American Trustee, the majority of personal injury claimants who voted yes for the settlement comprised less than 50% of those eligible to vote. Other claimants want to opt out of the settlement agreement and retain their right to sue.

During arguments judges from across the political spectrum questioned whether Congress, by passing the bankruptcy law, meant to deprive personal injury victims of their right to sue third parties who are not subject to bankruptcy proceedings.

Judge Elena Kagan, appointed by President Obama, said, “A fundamental bargain in bankruptcy law … is you get discharged when you put all your assets on the table to be divided among your creditors.” “And I think everyone thinks the Sacklers didn’t even come close to doing that.”

Jane Trejo holds a photo of her son Christopher as they relax outside the Supreme Court in Washington on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. His son was 32 when he died and he said of Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, “You can’t kill my kid and just pay a fine.” The Supreme Court is fighting a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would protect members of the Sackler family, which owns the company, from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough) (Associated Press)

As for exempting the Sacklers from future liability, Kagan said, “It would be kind of extraordinary if we basically gave them the power to overturn this basic bargaining and bankruptcy law.”

On behalf of the US trustee, which brought the case as a monitor over US bankruptcy proceedings, Deputy Solicitor General Curtis Gannon argued that the third-party liability release granted by the Purdue bankruptcy court should be restricted because the Sacklers were not parties to the bankruptcy and had never put their money into the bankruptcy estate. Instead, Gannon said, he transferred about $11 billion from Purdue to offshore accounts under his control.

Purdue’s attorney, Gregory Garay, argued that the deal was necessary to achieve the goal of bankruptcy: maximizing assets and therefore maximizing recovery for the company’s creditors. Garrett said that 40% of the $11 billion transferred to the Sacklers’ offshore accounts went to pay taxes.

Judge Ketanji Jackson, appointed by President Biden, said the Sacklers created conditions that forced opioid plaintiffs to negotiate for the return of Purdue’s money.

“It’s only because the Sacklers took the money abroad, right? Justice Jackson responded to Purdue’s claim that the agreement releasing the Sacklers was needed. “It is necessary to do this [release] Because the Sacklers have taken the money and they are not willing to give it back unless they have it.

Judge Amy Coney-Barrett, appointed by President Trump, was also skeptical of Purdue’s reasoning.

“As Jackson rightly said, 97% of the money they’re contributing after taxes is all money they’ve taken out of the corporation,” Cooney-Barrett said.

On the other side of the argument, Obama-appointed Judge Sonya Sotomayor expressed concern that outlawing the agreement could curtail the parties’ freedom to contract as they see fit. He said a large majority of claimants, which is necessary for a massive tort settlement in bankruptcy, had agreed to the deal.

Under bankruptcy law, Sotomayor said, courts are expected to maximize assets and effectuate a successful reorganization.

“It seems like the federal government is standing in the way of this, while the vast, vast, vast majority of claimants have decided that if this provision goes into effect, they will be left with nothing,” Sotomayor said. ,

Purdue filed for bankruptcy protection in September 2019 under pressure from government and individual lawsuits totaling thousands of lawsuits. The lawsuits blame Purdue for fueling the opioid crisis.

At the time of the bankruptcy filing, the company agreed to give up control of the company and said the proceedings would yield a value of $10 billion to its creditors.

In July 2021, the Sacklers reached a settlement with 15 states and local governments that had previously refused to settle. The deal ended nearly 3,000 lawsuits in exchange for the Sacklers’ agreement to pay $4.3 billion and declassify approximately 33 million documents that had been kept secret under attorney-client privilege.

Should the Sackler family avoid liability for the opioid epidemic? The Supreme Court will decide. (Photo: Reuters/George Frey) (George Frey/Reuters)

The high court agreed in August to take up the dispute over whether the Sackler family members had access to opioids before the New York federal bankruptcy court greenlighted the deal, after a federal trial court and a divided federal appeals court came to separate rulings. Had the right to be free from. -Related liabilities.

The state attorney general has also accused the Sacklers of transferring millions of dollars from the company, leading to its bankruptcy. They say the maneuver is an abuse of bankruptcy law that stripped Purdue of funds that could have been used to compensate opioid victims.

To date, no member of the Sackler family has filed for bankruptcy. In November 2020, Purdue pleaded guilty to three felony charges brought by the Justice Department for illegally marketing opioids.

The U.S. trustee argued that the liability release for the Sacklers “forcibly extinguished” the property rights of opioid plaintiffs who did not want to settle their claims. According to the trustee, 3% of claimants wanted to opt out of the settlement.

Purdue’s lawyer said the combined wealth of a “small number” of Sackler family members who serve as directors and officers at the company in the US is about $1.2 billion.

A decision in this case is expected this summer.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow Alexis on Twitter @alexiskweed,

