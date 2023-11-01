Supreme Court looks set to deny trademark to 'Trump Too Small' T-shirt

A US Supreme Court justice appeared skeptical of an attempt by a part-time Democratic activist to trademark the phrase “Trump is too young” and put it on a T-shirt.



Donald Trump finally reached the Supreme Court on Wednesday. by proxy. He was not the plaintiff, defendant or target. But the issue was his name and image.

The case dates back to a 2016 presidential primary debate in which Senator Marco Rubio mocked candidate Trump by calling him “small-handed.”

“He hit my hands,” Trump protested. “Look at these hands, are they little hands?” And, “If they’re small, there must be something even smaller. I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee,” he said with a knowing smile.

Two years later, part-time Democratic activist Steve Elster applied to trademark the phrase “Trump Too Small” for use on T-shirts. The Patent and Trademark Office rejected the proposed mark because federal law prohibits trademark registration of a living person’s name without his or her consent. The Trademark Office said there was nothing stopping Elster or anyone else from using the phrase, but without a trademark.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit disagreed, ruling that the trademark denial violated Elster’s free speech rights.

However, that argument found little acceptance in the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor said, “The question is, does this violate speech? And the answer is no.” “He can sell as many shirts as he wants with this [Trump Too Small] He’s just saying what he wants.”

Justice Clarence Thomas raised a similar point in questioning Elster’s attorney, Jonathan Taylor, who acknowledged that without the trademark his client could still make and market as many shirts or mugs with the “Trump Too Small” symbol as he wanted.

So, Thomas asked, “Which speech is actually being burdened?”

Taylor replied that Elster was being deprived of “important rights and benefits” that “are generally available to all trademark holders who pay registration fees, and they are being deprived of them” simply because His icon conveys a message about a public figure.

In other words, the trademark denial means Elster cannot charge others to use the phrase “Trump is too young.”

This prompted Justice Elena Kagan to observe that the Court has repeatedly stated that “unless it is approach based, the government… may benefit some and… not others.”

Justice Neil Gorsuch said that “there have always been some type of content restrictions” on trademarks. Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed, saying that “Congress thinks it is appropriate to impose restrictions on people who can profit commercially in someone else’s name.”

And Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said that “trademarks are not about the First Amendment.” It’s about “identifying the source and preventing consumer confusion.”

And finally, this is what Chief Justice John Roberts said: “What do you do about the government’s argument that you are the one undermining First Amendment values ​​because the whole issue of trademarks is, of course, other people? The thing that’s stopping even the U.S. from doing the same thing. If you win the trademark for the slogan ‘Trump’s too small,’ other people can’t use it, okay?”

Lawyer Taylor replied, if it really is a problem, Congress can fix it. But he did not tell how.

The final line at the end of Wednesday’s debate? Yes, Virginia, there are some things on which the Supreme Court justices clearly agree.

