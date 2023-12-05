Supreme Court justice upset over Purdue Pharma deal that will leave Sackler family with billions of dollars: ‘There is no other deal’

It seemed that the judge was reluctant to break up a widely negotiated settlement, but also hesitant to reward the Sacklers in any way.

The settlement with state and local governments and victims will provide billions of dollars to combat the opioid epidemic. The Sacklers will contribute up to $6 billion and give up ownership of the company, but will keep billions more. The company will emerge from bankruptcy as a separate entity, whose profits will be used for treatment and prevention.

In response to objections from the Biden administration, the high court put the deal on hold over the summer.

Justice Elena Kagan summarized the questions that were troubling some justices.

“It seems like the federal government is standing in the way of this, unlike the vast, vast, vast majority of claimants,” Kagan said.

But he later added that protection from bankruptcy lawsuits comes at a price.

He said, “When you put all your property on the table you get a break.” “The Sacklers didn’t even come close to doing that.”

Arguments lasted about two hours in the packed courtroom, its doors painted black in memory of retired Judge Sandra Day O’Connor, who died on Friday. Chief Justice John Roberts offered it in memory of the first woman to serve on the court. “He changed the world,” Roberts said.

Outside the courthouse, a small but vocal group of protesters protested the Purdue Pharma settlement. One banner read, “Shame on the Sacklers.” “No Sackler immunity on any $$,” read another.

The issue for judges is whether the legal shield provided by bankruptcy can be extended to people like the Sacklers who have not declared bankruptcy themselves. Lower courts have issued conflicting rulings on that issue, which also impacts other major product liability lawsuits settled through the bankruptcy system.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, a branch of the Justice Department, argues that bankruptcy law does not allow the Sackler family to avoid prosecution. The government had supported the agreement during the Trump administration.

Justice Department lawyer Curtis Gannon told the court on Monday that if the court blocked the current agreement, negotiations could restart and perhaps a better deal could be reached.

Supporters of the plan said that third-party releases are sometimes necessary to create settlements, and federal law places no prohibition against them.

“Forget the better deal,” lawyer Prateek Shah, who is representing victims and other creditors in the bankruptcy, told the judges. “There is no other deal.”

Advocates for the more than 60,000 victims who supported the settlement called it “a significant moment in the opioid crisis,” while acknowledging that “none of the harms suffered by victims due to the deceptive marketing of OxyContin, a powerful prescription painkiller The amount cannot fully compensate”. ,

A victim’s attorney who opposed the settlement called the provision related to the Sacklers “special protection for billionaires.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson leaned more toward the opponents, saying that the Sacklers’ insistence on shielding them from all lawsuits “is what is causing this problem.”

By contrast, Justice Brett Kavanaugh sounded like a vote to allow the deal to move forward. He said the government was trying to withhold payments to victims and their families, as well as funding for prevention programs “in exchange for really the theoretical idea that they would be able to recover money from the Sacklers themselves.”

OxyContin first came to market in 1996, and Purdue Pharma’s aggressive marketing is often cited as the catalyst for the nationwide opioid epidemic, causing doctors to prescribe painkillers with less regard for the dangers of addiction. Is inspired.

The drug and the Stamford, Connecticut-based company became synonymous with the crisis, even though most of the pills prescribed and used were generic drugs. Opioid-related overdose deaths have continued to rise in recent years, reaching 80,000. Most of them are from fentanyl and other synthetic drugs.

The Purdue Pharma settlement would be the largest settlement reached by drug companies, wholesalers and pharmacies to resolve pandemic-related lawsuits filed by state, local and Native American tribal governments and others. Those settlements total more than $50 billion.

But the Purdue Pharma settlement will be one of only two so far that include direct payments to victims from the $750 million pool. Payouts are expected to range from approximately $3,500 to $48,000.

Sackler family members are no longer on the company’s board, and have not received any payments since before Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy. However, in the decade before that, he was paid more than $10 billion, about half of which went to family members who were said to be paying taxes.

A decision in Harrington v. Purdue Pharma, 22-859, is expected by early summer.

Subscribe to the CFO Daily newsletter to stay connected to the trends, issues and executives shaping corporate finance. Sign up for free.

Source: fortune.com