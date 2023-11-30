Supreme Court conservatives seem dubious about SEC's in-house tribunal

Comment on this story Comment Add to your saved stories Save

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard the latest in a series of challenges to the power of federal agencies, with the conservative majority expressing skepticism Congress says in-house legal proceedings The Securities and Exchange Commission can use it to discipline people it believes have committed fraud.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit ruled in 2022 that the SEC’s in-house tribunals violated the Constitution’s Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial, that Congress exceeded its power in allowing such tribunals, and that the administrative ones Provided job security. Law judges hearing such cases violate the prerogatives of the executive branch.

It was the jury rights portion of the decision that dominated the Supreme Court’s oral arguments that lasted two hours and 15 minutes. And while a sweeping decision might cast doubt on the work of administrative law judges at a broader level of the federal government, the judges critical of SEC procedures seemed to be looking for a more narrow solution.

Wednesday’s arguments showed a familiar tension on the court between conservatives, who say the growing power of the “administrative state” has eroded the rights of individuals regulated by federal agencies, and liberals, who say delegating authority to agencies. Congress must be trusted to face the country’s increasingly complex problems.

But there was a 1977 precedent that did not match the views of conservatives: it confirmed the Workplace Safety Commission’s powers to conduct administrative hearings and said that the right to a jury should not be interpreted to prevent such administrative proceedings or to restrict all facts. Should not be done for. -Sending civil cases to a jury. Case, Atlas Roofing Company v. Occupational Safety and Health Review CommissionCame up more than 100 times during the debate.

“It couldn’t be more clear,” said Justice Elena Kagan, a liberal. “The Seventh Amendment does not require Congress to burden already overcrowded federal courts with new types of litigation or to prevent administrative agencies from bringing certain new types of litigation with special confidence.”

He and Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., a conservative, used his comments and questions from attorneys to highlight the underlying disagreements on the court.

“The influence of government agencies on daily life is much more significant today than it was 50 years ago,” Roberts told Deputy Solicitor General Brian H. Fletcher, who is representing the Biden administration in defending the SEC.

“The government is more likely to influence you and bring proceedings against you before one of its own agencies than in court, and that concern and that threat is much greater today than it was then.” atlas roof Was established,” Roberts continued. “And as a general matter, I find it curious that – and unlike most constitutional rights – that you have that right until the government decides they don’t want you to have it. “I don’t think that’s how the Constitution generally works.”

Kagan responded to Roberts’ comments, saying that since Atlas “Our problems have become more complex and difficult,” the judge said. And it is generally Congress that decides how to solve those problems and whether the kind of expertise that administrative agencies have is the appropriate way to solve those problems, not this court.

When lawyer S. Michael McColloch tells Kagan the court hasn’t really raised the stakes Atlas Since this decision had been made, justice This response drew laughter in the courtroom: “Nobody has the ability, you know, to quote my people – to bring this up.” In recent years the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the death of Stephen G. With Breyer’s retirement, Kagan is the only Jewish justice among the court’s nine members.

McColloch was representing George Jerkesy, who founded two hedge funds and used Patriot28 LLC as an investment advisor. The fund had more than 100 investors and approximately $24 million in assets. The SEC began investigating the investment activities of Jarkesy and Patriot28 in 2011, and the agency alleged that they made numerous misrepresentations and overvalued the fund’s assets in order to increase the fees they charged investors.

They told brokers and investors that a major accounting firm acted as the fund’s auditor and a major investment bank acted as their prime broker, the government said in its brief, even though “the firm never The fund was never audited and the bank never opened a prime brokerage account for them.”

After an in-house tribunal found violations, the SEC ordered Jerksey and Patriot28 to pay $300,000 in civil penalties and approximately $685,000 in ill-gotten gains.

People who face such proceedings have the ability to challenge them in court, and a conservative appeals court rejected the findings against Jarkesy on three grounds: that it violated the Seventh Amendment, that Congress overruled the SEC. exceeded its powers in allowing the Proceedings in domestic or district court, and the process for removing administrative law judges hearing such proceedings, provide much greater protection.

Fletcher said the appeals court was wrong on all counts. “Throughout our nation’s history, Congress has authorized federal law enforcement agencies to make adjudications, find facts, and impose civil penalties and other consequences prescribed by law,” Fletcher said. “This Court should reject all three of the 5th Circuit’s reasons for disturbing that long-standing and established practice.”

But he faced tough questioning from conservatives in the High Court. Justice Clarence Thomas has written critically about this practice, and Justice Neil M. Gorsuch noted that using in-house tribunals is a relatively new and somewhat limited SEC power. Gorsuch said, “We all agree that Congress has a lot more problems today than it did 100 years ago or even 50 years ago.” “But this does not mean that the obligations of the Constitution somehow go away, does it?”

Justices Brett M. Kavanaugh and Samuel A. Alito Jr. said that it makes no sense to provide jury protection when a private party sues an individual, but it makes no sense when the government does so. But Alito said the framework could also serve as a narrow way to decide the case before him, without delving into other areas where agencies have greater power, such as immigration, customs, taxes and social services. Benefits like security.

He said the court “might be able to decide this case on the narrow basis that statutory securities fraud claims are close enough to a common law fraud action” to which the protections of the 7th Amendment apply.

McColloch said Congress and the SEC could solve the problem by giving people under investigation the option to choose between In-house tribunal or a Jury Trial – Same Option The SEC has this when it starts an investigation.

the matter is this SEC vs. Jarkesy,

