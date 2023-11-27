Supporting nonprofits on GiveTuesday this year may have a bigger impact than usual

Supporting nonprofits on GiveTuesday this year can have a bigger impact than usual. Why? Because nonprofits and industry groups say donations so far are lower than in previous years.

Many organizations will try to make a difference on GivingTuesday, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which started as a hashtag in 2012 and has become one of the biggest fundraising dates on the calendar. Many nonprofits will run matching campaigns, meaning a supporter has pledged to double or sometimes triple the donations of other small donors.

Combine that boost with businesses matching employee donations and it can really add up, said Tim Pries, who runs a small production studio in the Bay Area and can match employee gifts to nonprofits up to $1,000. Makes it happen.

“It’s kind of exponential, which makes me heartily happy that a little bit goes a long way, especially on that day,” Preece said.

The bulk of charitable giving occurs at the end of the calendar year, which coincides with the holidays and is the time when some donors will consider the tax benefits of donating.

Large organizations that offer donation-advised funds, which are financial vehicles for charitable giving, host webinars and put out reports to encourage their account holders to consider how to fund charitable giving, said Amy Pirozzolo. Where and how much they want to give when they gather with their families before Thanksgiving. , Head of Donor Engagement at Fidelity Charitable.

His organization estimates that grants from their donors will increase compared to last year, and said that $9 billion in grants have been awarded by the end of October, before the end of the year, which could amount to 30% of the total. Last year, about $11.2 billion was given away from its DAF accounts.

“We are very optimistic about how the year will end out,” Pirozzolo said.

The rosy year-end giving forecast from organizations like Fidelity Charitable stands in contrast to warnings from organizations like the National Council of Nonprofits, which said in an August report that many organizations anticipate a decline in financial support this year. This would follow the trend of charitable giving in 2022, which fell for only the fourth time in 40 years.

Perhaps more worrying for nonprofits is that the Giving USA report found that fewer people are donating, with less than half of Americans donating in 2022, compared to more than two-thirds in 2000. Had donated.

However, this trend is different for affluent Americans, whose charitable contributions have made up a larger and larger share of overall giving. The recent 2023 Bank of America Study of Philanthropy found that households with a net worth of more than $1 million or an annual income of more than $200,000 are still giving 19% more than before the pandemic.

Bifurcated trends mean that many organizations will target their wealthiest supporters, although the harsh reality is that they too may be pushed back from donating due to larger economic forces like higher interest rates, a falling stock market and persistent inflation.

However, other nonprofits aim to garner support from the communities they want to serve, and GiveTuesday can help with that. Live keyboard member Natasha Andrews; A nonprofit in Fort Wayne, Indiana, that focuses on suicide prevention among young people, said they have been preparing for months for GivingTuesday and will launch a social media campaign and email former donors. Will reach.

“We really want to bring out a lot of the data from that time,” he said. “A lot of the information really educates people about why it’s important to give your money to our organizations.”

But they also run regular events throughout the year to raise their profile as a place where teens can seek help and spread awareness of emergency resources, he said.

Ciara Coleman, who works for a large philanthropic foundation, looked at the problem of fundraising from a donor’s perspective when she started a donation cycle in New Orleans to support women and girls in her city. Her professional experience had taught her that decision-makers in philanthropy often ignore their community.

Coleman said, “At that time I gathered nine of my friends and had a conversation about reshaping philanthropy because I was frustrated with the dominance of white men in the roles.” Since it was founded in 2021, the charity group, Guex Girl Giving, has donated $50,000 in grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to 30 organizations.

She and other members also volunteer, serving as consultants and opening their networks to their grantees and the people their organizations serve, which she sees as the original, Greek meaning of the word philanthropy. Is. Coleman said, “The love of humanity, which was never, I think, meant only to be about people who write a big check.” “But people who truly love people and use all their resources to demonstrate that love to others.”

Ultimately, many donors are motivated to donate because of deep personal connections to causes or issues or because someone they know asked.

When asked how he decides where to give, Jacob Qualls, a business consultant in Chicago, picked up a manila envelope on his desk and looked at his receipts for the past year. Many of his donations have supported education in some way, although he has also supported disaster relief and medical research.

Qualls was not planning to donate specifically on GivingTuesday, although he said if an organization or person he knows approached him, he might respond. There are other occasions that motivate him more, he said, such as the 100th anniversary of his fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha, which he gave this year, or his alma mater, Morehouse College, which raises funds at other times of the year. .

“It can be tied to our founding date, it can be tied to, yes, GivingTuesday and or homecoming and or other things that are relevant to potential donors,” he said.

