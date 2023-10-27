Supporting British healthcare entrepreneurs during the recession – Madness UK

After all, healthcare is generally a price-elastic industry. Most health care spending is not discretionary – people get medical help when they need it, not when they choose to purchase. In frontline care, chronic conditions do not disappear when the economic winds change direction. In the life sciences sector, the pressure to develop new drugs and treatments is constant – and the pharmaceutical industry’s famous patent cliff means that timelines cannot be compromised.

Equally, any socio-economic pressure driving increased investment in health care is not cyclical. The growing population of the West – and the prevalence of co-morbidities – demands more resources. Public sector healthcare systems are struggling to cope, especially as tax revenues come under pressure. Indeed, current economic difficulties and increasing pressure on public health care spending demand innovation and invention.

Healthcare shines in every season

For these reasons, healthcare has consistently proven to be a bright spot when the macro backdrop becomes bleak. Analysis by consultants Bain & Company shows that after the dot-com bust of 2000-01, returns on health care deals closed over the next two years averaged more than 30%. And after the global financial crisis of 2008-09, health care deals boomed. Deals closed in 2009–10 delivered stronger average returns than deals closed in the year before the financial crisis. Indeed, among health care transactions in the first two years thereafter, the top quartile earned internal rates of return of 40% or more.

Against that backdrop, the healthcare sector continues to see good levels of deal activity despite macroeconomic difficulties. Gresham House’s healthcare holdings are no exception, as evidenced by recent investments like Mable Therapy as well as recent exits.

For example, last year, Gresham House Exited Ideagen through its sale to HG Capital. Ideagen, a fast-moving technology company that helps healthcare organizations (and in other sectors) manage their compliance and regulatory responsibilities, sold for a unicorn valuation of £1.1B, yielding 13.5x at the time of exit Got a return of Rs.

Recently, Gresham House portfolio company Medica, a specialist tele-radiologist services provider, IK Partners was sold, The private equity group’s £269M offer for the company was valued at a 32% premium to its closing price before the offer.

In fact, roughly, The healthcare and pharmaceuticals industry has seen an increase in M&A activity globally Total transactions seen in life sciences sector alone during 2023 More More than $85B during the first five months of the year.

These high levels of investment show that the traditional defensive qualities of health care businesses are as in demand in this period of economic turmoil as they were in previous recessions. But there is something different about today’s market scenario that is underpinning demand: In the 2008-09 crisis, liquidity was in short supply whereas today the opposite is true.

New data from S&P Global underlines this point. Globally, the private equity firm’s dry powder has reached a record $2.49T. Domestically, the fundraising success of VCTs also provides liquidity – for example, Gresham House’s Bairnsmeade and Mobius VCT has raised £125.9 million in the last twelve months.

health care entrepreneurs take note

All of this is good news for growing health care companies and entrepreneurs in the region – funding remains available even as investors become more cautious.

However, this does not mean that raising money in this area is a sure thing. Investors have become more intelligent. Fundraising processes are taking longer; Due diligence is more difficult.

The best companies continue to attract generous valuations, but valuations remain under scrutiny.

Business owners and management teams need to be prepared for this. Investors are looking for evidence-based business cases that lay out a clear path to return on investment. They expect the businesses to be run efficiently along the path to revenue generation and profitability, balancing pace of growth with an emphasis on cost-effectiveness. They want to understand how businesses will achieve specific results and impacts.

In other words, discipline is important. Still, the best healthcare companies will protect their essential investments. This includes businesses that provide critical support to the sector including services and technology tools that create staffing or cost efficiencies, as well as businesses that support the drug development cycle.

Moreover, the best investors offer much more than just funding. They provide expertise, experience and contacts that can help healthcare businesses achieve their ambitions – both in the current volatility and in the longer term. There is an opportunity to take advantage of today’s flexibility to achieve continued success.

Maya Ward is an investment director Gresham House Ventures.

