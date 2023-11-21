Support Your Girlfriend The Power(h)er Experience and Awards Ceremony Was a Star-Studded Affair

By ida harris

Attendees and award winners didn’t like the fact that Nikkia McClain was the real MVP

In its fifth year, Tene Nicole Agency’s Support Your Girlfriends Power(H)er Experience and Awards Ceremony hosts a two-day event that empowers Black women and women of color who are starting entrepreneurship or standing in established businesses – Followed by a gala evening that celebrates women who have shown excellence in their respective industries. On November 15, veteran journalist Charreh Jackson led a fiery conversation on the topic “Advocating for Women in Business.” Other panels included discussions on “Entrepreneurship in the Digital Landscape” and “How to Survive and Thrive as an Entrepreneur” and were attended by over 200 women.

On day two, the Pow(h)er Awards ceremony was held at the Dream Downtown Hotel in Manhattan, preceded by a glitzy, VIP cocktail hour inside the boutique hotel’s lounge Bodega Negra. Lindsay Levingston, host and founder of Survivaher, gave opening remarks and opened the stage to present the first prize for event sponsor Camus Cognac. Honor given to award winners who are completely unapologetic. Award-winning journalist Nicole Johnson received the award for unapologetic journalism. Renowned photographer Rowena Husbands – who was supported by news anchor Sade Baderinwa and World Brides magazine editorial director Myrdith McCormack – won the unheralded award for journalism.

Angela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, unapologetically received every award in entrepreneurship, Breakfast Club host Charlamagne received the inaugural Pow(h)im Award for giving back in the spirit of community service, from social justice advocate Tamika Mallory Received. Other honorees include Lucinda Cross, Modupe Congleton, Dr. Angela Anderson, Nadine Ramos and fashion designer Samantha Black. Monique Glover and Nadira Taylor were both Power Up Award winners.

The person behind this powerful event is Nikkia McClain, founder of Tene Nicole Agency and Support Your Girlfriends Initiative. What didn’t go down well with the attendees and award winners was that McClain was the real MVP, bringing the women, and now the men too, together to celebrate themselves and shower them with well-deserved flowers. McClane got an unofficial award for his power(h)er moves and making it all possible.

