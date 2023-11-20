The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has rallied MPs to constructively engage and throw their weight behind the measures outlined in the 2024 budget.

He said that as they have done in the past, the House is once again being called upon to support and timely pass the measures proposed in the 2024 budget, which he described as “the most important executive policy tool.” Have done.

“There are seasons of fighting, falling apart, falling apart and being inactive. And there are seasons to rebuild, move forward, maintain energy, and support.

“This is the season to gather, engage constructively and manifest the destiny of our great nation,” Mr Ofori-Atta said while using various figures of speech to garner the support of lawmakers to approve the crucial 2024 budget. Is.”

He was addressing the inauguration of the post-budget workshop in Parliament last Saturday, which was chaired by Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

The two-day event aims to provide MPs an opportunity to understand the policy underpinnings of the Budget and their implications, as well as examine the government’s fiscal projections and economic policy for the 2024 financial year during the debate.

collective aspirations

The Finance Minister said Budget 2024 was the most important executive policy instrument, as it provides a path to economic recovery and the future of the country.

“It reflects our collective aspirations, our challenges and the paths we have chosen to move through them” and hence, it reminded the MPs of the enormous responsibility that rests on their shoulders.

Mr Ofori-Atta further explained that the 2024 budget takes into account the 2024 elections, the implementation of the IMF-supported Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG), debt restructuring programme, security considerations, government Was prepared. development strategy, and leveraging climate financing to support the development strategy.

“In that regard, Mr. Speaker, our discussions today are important, because they are not just about the allocation of resources, but about the values ​​that underlie our efforts to provide opportunity, create jobs, and improve our well-being. Underpin the decisions.” People,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

Therefore, he urged MPs to consider the budget with a sense of purpose and vision for the larger interest of the nation, especially schoolchildren, teachers, mothers, farmers and fishermen.

“Speaker Sir, this budget is important for our people. We had some challenges in the last two years and the experience was not that good. “Last year, when we moved forward with the budget and won an important victory for the republic,” he said.

Mr Ofori-Atta said the task ahead was daunting, but together, with hard work and determination, the lofty goals contained in the budget could be achieved.

“Mr Speaker, we need the House and your partnership to expeditiously deliver the measures outlined in this Budget, to move us forward on this path towards stability and growth”.

He added: “As we delve into the intricacies of this Budget, I only ask that we be guided by a commitment to fairness, stability and the unwavering pursuit of prosperity for every citizen.”

move forward together

Mr. Ofori-Atta said the path ahead is full of uncertainties – global economic transformation, emerging social needs, and the ongoing challenge of balancing growth with equity while fostering positive social mobility for all. .

However, he expressed confidence that with collective wisdom, insight and legislators’ unwavering support for the 2024 budget, “we can chart a path that is both practical and visionary”.

“In the spirit of collaborative governance, I request that we join this workshop with open minds, a critical eye, and a heart devoted to the needs of the people we are here to serve.

Mr. Ofori Atta said, “Together, we must move forward on a development path that is strong, responsive and reflective of the great nation we are all now privileged to represent.”

roads

On the provision of roads, including the clearance of road dues in the budget, the minister said the government wants to demonstrate its resolve to build a strong infrastructure network.

“On statutory funds, we have budgeted for arrears clearance and we must support that and ensure that we fund our District Assemblies’ Common Fund, Social Security and National Insurance Trust, National Insurance Scheme, Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund ) and maintain a hold on infrastructure for poverty. The eradication program (IPEP) is outstanding,” he said.

The Speaker said Parliament, as the custodian of the national treasury, made and passed laws to allow the government to tax the people.

Therefore, Mr. Bagbin said that it was on the authority of Parliament that the Government impose taxes on the people.

“Therefore, whatever is received by the government becomes our right for and on behalf of the people. The government cannot again spend or touch people’s taxes without the approval of Parliament,” he said.

“You will be held accountable for how that money is spent,” the president said.

Mr Bagbin also urged MPs to lead the transformational change that Ghanaians are seeking to improve the economy and their well-being.

He said that as duty bearers, they should be conscious of the new dispensation where the trust gap between leaders and people has eroded.

“We can’t make that transformational change if we keep doing the same things. It is our duty to try to improve the welfare of our people and even though we see it as a normal function of Parliament, this time it is more important than before,” he said.

Mr Bagbin cited the conduct of the Afrobarometer survey by CDD-Ghana in July last year, which painted an unflattering image of Parliament.

lack of trust

“There is a clear indication that there was a lack of trust in our democratic institutions and I think, as politicians, we should take these findings seriously and do some things to bridge the trust gap between our people and our leaders.” Needed Country.

“We should not be heard saying one thing and doing something else,” the Speaker said.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the budget is the most important developmental policy tool of the government because it outlines in detail the priorities of the nation in the eyes of the government.

“As public representatives, it is our responsibility to ensure that the budget is compatible with the needs of the country with the available resources. The budget affects all of us,” he said.

Minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forsan, said this is the first budget after the government signed off on the IMF programme, as well as with the upcoming 2024 general election, Parliament needs to scrutinize it with an eagle eye.

This will ensure that the government spends within the acceptable fiscal space, he said.

