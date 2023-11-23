Supplying electronics for India’s Moon mission made this electrical engineer a billionaire

When the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) rocket carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft left the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, people were waving flags. R.Satish Babu/AFP via Getty Images

I In August, when Chandrayaan-3 lander and rover reached near the moon’s south pole, India became the fourth country to land a spacecraft on the moon. Connected in a small but significant way to that historic achievement is little-known Keynes Technology India, an electronics manufacturer headquartered in Mysore, a city close to the tech hub of Bengaluru. Kaynes supplied the electronic systems that were used to power both the rover and lander during the successful mission.

The company’s shares, which had already tripled since their debut on the Bombay Stock Exchange in November 2022, surged 40% after its role in the moon mission was made public, making founder Ramesh Kunhikannan, 60, a billionaire. Went. His estimated net worth is now $1.1 billion, derived primarily from his 64% stake in Coins.

The company, which derives more than half of its $137 million annual revenue from manufacturing printed circuit board assemblies, is a supplier of electronic systems and design services for many industries from automotive and aerospace to medical and defense. Kaynes’ products are used in everything from electronic controls in electric vehicles to ventilators and railway signals.

“The electronics industry in India is still very nascent,” says Rajeev Khushu, former president of the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, an industry group. “But Kaynes got off to a very early start. It stayed in India and invested in India at a time when most people went out. It was an elite player but he stuck to the vision and it is paying off.”

Due to the increasing use of electronics in various industries, the company’s annual revenue has almost tripled from $49 million in fiscal year 2020, while net profit has increased tenfold to $11.4 million over the same period in the fiscal year ended March. Revenue for the six months ended in September rose 39% to $78 million, while net profit rose 84% to $7 million. The company expects revenue of $208 million in the fiscal year ending March 2024.

As a major domestic player with nine factories, Kynes Technology is set to benefit from India’s fast-growing $18 billion (revenue) electronics systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) market. According to consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, the industry is projected to grow fourfold to $73 billion by 2027. This is expanding faster than the global ESDM industry, which is projected to have revenues of $1.15 trillion by 2026, up from $880 billion by 2021 according to Frost & Sullivan.

With its strong order book, revenue growth at Kaynes is expected to outpace the industry, analysts Sumant Kumar and Meet Jain of Mumbai investment firm Motilal Oswal said in a November report. Both estimate that the company’s revenue and net profit will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41% and 56%, respectively, over the next three years.

Kunhikannan, who graduated from the National Institute of Engineering, Mysore, founded Kaynes in 1988 as a contract manufacturer. Of electronics. In 1996, his wife Savita Ramesh joined him and is now the chairperson of the company. In recent years, Kayans has benefited from the Government of India’s “Make in India” programme, which aims to promote local manufacturing. The China-plus-one strategy of global companies looking to diversify their supply chains has also given a boost to India’s domestic manufacturers.

To establish India as an electronics manufacturing hub, the government is making every possible effort to woo manufacturers with tax subsidies and earmarking large land parcels for their factories. Part of this ambition is to make semiconductors in India and encourage global chip makers to set up Indian fab factories.

Kynes Technology immediately took advantage of that opportunity and announced in October that it would invest $340 million to build a semiconductor assembly and test facility in Hyderabad, in the neighboring state of Telangana. The company, which has acquired 46 acres of land near Hyderabad airport and aims to start production in 18 months, is awaiting final approval from the government.

