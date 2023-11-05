In addition to price surges on crypto exchanges last month, the Ethereum mainnet has recently regained dominance over its layer-2 chains in daily transaction volume, according to data from L2Beat.

Bloomberg crypto analyst Jamie Coutts recently said,

“Public blockchains have immense potential to empower global citizens.”

The most popular apps on Ethereum are for decentralized finance and trading cryptocurrencies. But that’s not all Ethereum’s hash-powered smart contract platform can do.

Ethereum Powered Supply Chain Management

Ethereum expert Paul Brody, author of “Ethereum for Business,” says blockchain can help optimize supply chains and reduce risk. Programmable, hashed tokens of peer-to-peer networks can provide an efficient solution for supply chain management.

Here’s how he says Ethereum could play a role:

“The value proposition around traceability for most consumer products is in fraud prevention and verification of sources. For many other markets traceability provides additional authenticity and the ability for consumers to trace the history of a product.

For example, peer-to-peer blockchain can efficiently and reliably keep track of order batches for the pharmaceutical industry:

“The case for traceability becomes stronger when you go deeper into products like pharmaceuticals, for which counterfeiting is potentially a matter of life and death. In these cases, the ability to quickly trace bad batches of material through the supply chain is invaluable.

By using blockchain, industrial supply chains can improve data quality and efficiency. Ethereum can also support a zero-carbon future with tokenized carbon reduction cap and trade programs.

Making a zero carbon future a reality

Switching from the energy-intensive proof-of-work consensus model to proof-of-stake isn’t the only way Ethereum can reduce its global carbon footprint. For example, Brody says:

“Regulators are working globally to begin tracking and managing carbon footprints. The starting point is often cap-and-trade rules that require enterprises to manage their total carbon output so they can adopt more efficient processes.

Here’s how he says Ethereum can help:

“Each token can be traced back to its original emitter for emission or offset. This ensures that definitions are standardized and only companies with inspected and verified processes can issue emissions or offset tokens.

Ethereum is not the only blockchain smart contract platform with a future in the supply chain.

In 2021, a Georgian artisan wine producer implemented a supply chain traceability and anti-counterfeiting solution using Cardano. Meanwhile, Ethereum competitor Solana’s low fees and high throughput will make it another ideal solution for supply chain management.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com