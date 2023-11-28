Supply Chain Orchestration: Making Harmony out of Chaos

By, Dr. Anne Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer, Kinaxis

In the past three years since supply chains hit mainstream news, disruptions have become endemic, while supply chains grapple with the downstream effects of the pandemic. CEOs and boards are becoming aware of the magnitude of the problem without a clear path to resolution. Now, a new approach has been adopted to strengthen and streamline supply chain management.

getty

Three years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic brought supply chains into the mainstream. Headlines about shortages, delays, and disruptions have made the average consumer realize how important the supply chain is in every aspect of our lives.

And, although supply chains no longer dominate the front pages, they still remain a topic of interest to the public. Supply chain discussions are no longer limited to business circles; They have also become common in popular culture. Even popular media makes fun of supply chain problems!

However, the critical importance of the supply chain predates the pandemic. Driven by rising consumer expectations and the impact on B2B companies, the supply chain has long been emerging as a critical point of competitive differentiation, with savvy boards and CEOs recognizing that their supply chain is far more than just the cost of sourcing their products. is more. hands of customers.

From that perspective, the pandemic served to underline the critical role of supply chains in the global economy. This made it clear that supply chain disruptions have wide-ranging consequences, affecting everything from medical supplies to consumer goods.

still fighting the fire

Despite the medical aspects of the pandemic returning to normal, supply chains rarely had a chance to recover before the next wave of disruption arrived. New global challenges, such as the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, coupled with fierce economic headwinds, are conspiring to keep supply and demand unbalanced, with many companies currently experiencing inventory gluts as high inflation depresses consumer spending. Reduces from the highest level. During the pandemic.

But, when the customer to do Forsaking their hard-earned money, they get what they want, exactly when – and how – they want it. And With minimum harm to the environment. The trend of higher customer expectations from pre-pandemic times has returned as companies return to expanded offerings to meet them.

Supply chain challenges are evolving, but not diminishing, with employees of all types constantly working to adapt their operations and respond to ever-changing dynamics.

With the conflicting forces of volatility and consumer expectations at an all-time high, long-established methods of balancing supply and demand are no longer sufficient.

change in mindset

Responding to these challenges requires a change in mindset. Traditional supply chain management techniques were primarily focused on reducing costs and bringing greater efficiency. If you had excess inventory or didn’t make sales, you were held accountable.

People were responsible for their own little silos of the supply chain, taking information and sending it back assembly-line style, without any regard for how it worked down the line. And that was fine at the time because it reflected the pace of the business.

But as companies have begun to adapt to consumer and market dynamics and make their supply chains responsive to them, the pace of business has accelerated. The mandate for supply chains has also expanded beyond pure efficiency to include resiliency, top-line growth and sustainability.

This requires companies to think more holistically – to understand the impact of changes and decisions, not just on any one function or metric, but on the performance of the supply chain and the business – as a whole. Understanding top-line dynamics is essential to effectively balancing supply and demand in the end-to-end supply chain.

Historically, supply chain practitioners were not educated in this way. Thus, the change in mindset required to drive the supply chains of the future is also ushering in a change in security. The good news is that supply chain is emerging as the career of choice for many of our brightest young minds, with record numbers of applications to academic supply chain programs from the next generation of supply chain leaders.

New rules, new tools

The supply chain game has changed. It’s less about being a chain and more about being a network of networks. If your suppliers’ supplier is a small component manufacturer in Taiwan that has been affected by an extreme weather event, you need to know this. But just knowing is not enough. You also need to understand whether that Tier 3 supplier is responsible for a significant percentage of your component supply, so you can take immediate action if their supply is at risk. You need to understand whether you are dual-sourced or have an alternative supplier that you can call on to fill in until the factory in Taiwan comes back online.

Legacy supply chain tools were not designed for this level of insight. As the supply chain landscape becomes more complex, a new approach is needed.

to adjust to the noise

As a child, I played the clarinet (many thanks to all the music teachers!) The pinnacle of my clarinetist career was playing in the Newfoundland Symphony Youth Orchestra. Although we were a strong youth orchestra, as any parent of a budding young musician knows, I certainly heard my instruments sounding out of tune! I can also remember the pure magic when it all came together – from the noise of screaming and squealing into a beautiful, sweet sound.

To deliver excellent performance, supply chains must also be on time, on time and in coordination. To reach this level, you need a group of musicians who understand what the final performance should sound like, what their roles are in making it happen, and how to correct when someone hits a wrong note.

But traditional supply chain management largely treated each part of the supply chain as completely siled functions. Demand planners forecast expected demand and are measured on their accuracy. Plant managers ensured effective manufacturing and were often measured on throughput and utilization. Inventory planners place product at the right location to balance supply and demand and are measured at working capital cost. And the goal of transportation and logistics leaders was to deliver product as efficiently as possible so that customers got what they wanted, when they wanted it with delivery accuracy as the unit of measurement. With delays between each step in the chain and different measures of success, decisions were made on old data and adapted to that function. Like sections of an orchestra playing without a conductor, the end result was often out of sync.

Today, it is possible to synchronize supply chain planning and execution instead of cascading data and decisions.

Although the concept of ‘orchestrating’ specific parts of the supply chain is not new, a new paradigm is emerging that takes the concept of orchestration beyond the traditional boundaries of just planning, or just executing, to constantly connecting, synchronizing, and optimizing all extends to. Critical parts of the supply chain, across all time horizons, business processes and organizational boundaries.

supply chain system Integrates planning and implementation. This streamlines the process, reducing the potential for errors and misalignment. A continuous feedback loop provides practitioners across the network with real-time information on how the plan is performing, allowing rapid adjustments and improvements and ensuring that plan execution is closely aligned with goals.

Despite the fact that I am a longtime supply chain practitioner and now working for a technology vendor, I believe this challenge is not about the software. It’s about having a common vision of how you want your supply chain to function to meet the demands of your customers. What do they want and how can you deliver it to them and delight them in the process? Only with this vision firmly established can you look for a solution provider that can help you achieve this with technology.

supply chain system: A symphony of efficiency, customer focus and flexibility

supply chain system Removes walls between different supply chain functions for more seamless feedback, so everyone in the orchestra can play in harmony. From long-term planning to last-minute delivery, everyone can cooperate, so everything is perfect.

A well-organized supply chain is able to provide a competitive advantage to ensure that a company not only survives but thrives, efficiently delivering top-line revenue while doing the right thing for the environment and society. And as disruptions come, as they will continue to come, orchestration ensures the supply chain is ready to face them across the entire network.

This type of flexibility is music to the ears of both clients and boards!

