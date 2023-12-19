company logo

Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Supply Chain Optimization: Making Manufacturing More Sustainable” report has been added to researchandmarkets.com gift.

This briefing provides insight into sustainable manufacturing trends, exploring the manufacturing sectors with the greatest environmental impact, solutions for improving the sustainability of the manufacturing sector, and potential barriers that companies are facing when implementing sustainable manufacturing solutions.

This report provides a unique insight into the key trends shaping the industry around the world and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it uses vast information resources to deliver top-line information across the manufacturing, B2B and service sectors.

Key Market Insights

Sustainability is one of the top priorities for companies

The International’s Sustainability Survey 2023 found 67% of companies globally indicated they had sustainability initiatives, with nearly a third of respondents saying their company planned future investments in sustainability and product design changes.

Both external and internal factors are supporting sustainability initiatives

External pressure from consumers, legislators, and competitors is increasing investment in sustainability initiatives. Additionally, companies expect financial benefits, cost savings and improved employee satisfaction from sustainability investments.

Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the greatest impact on the environment

Analysis of the industry’s cost structure shows that energy-intensive sectors and those that use large amounts of energy or resource-intensive B2B goods in their production processes have the greatest impact on the environment. Clean energy, green alternatives and adjustments to production processes can help significantly reduce the overall environmental impact of the manufacturing sector.

Digital tools, automation and production improvements will help improve sustainability

Improved production efficiency, greater supply chain transparency and elimination of transportation barriers are expected to help achieve sustainable manufacturing goals in the long term. Such production changes help improve resource efficiency and, at the same time, contribute to reducing operating costs.

Better communication and collaboration is needed to reach sustainability goals

Internal problems, such as consumers’ lack of willingness to pay more, financial constraints and lack of corporate vision, are identified as major barriers to sustainability initiatives. Better communication with consumers and better collaboration within the company can help mitigate some of the challenges when implementing sustainability initiatives.

Product Coverage: Agriculture, Business Services, Chemical Products, Construction and Real Estate, Education, Energy, Finance and Insurance, Food, Beverages and Tobacco, Forestry, Lumber and Paper, Government and Membership Organizations, Healthcare and Social Services, High-Tech Goods, Hotels & Restaurants, Household Goods, Information & Communications, Machinery, Metal Products, Non-Metallic Mineral Products, Personal Services, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, Entertainment, Recreation & Arts, Retail & Wholesale, Rubber & Plastics, Textiles & Leather Products, Transportation and storage, transportation equipment, utilities and recycling.

Data Coverage: Market size (historical and forecast), company shares, brand shares and distribution data..

Main topics covered:

Introduction

sustainability in manufacturing

The manufacturing sector contributes significantly to global emissions and waste

Manufacturing Sustainability Index: Measuring the Environmental Impact of the Manufacturing Sector

Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the greatest impact on the environment

Overuse of energy, water and chemicals harms sustainability of B2B sectors

Companies focus on cost-efficient solutions and product changes to improve sustainability

Four Strategies for Improving Sustainability

Key Strategies for Manufacturers to Improve Sustainability

Digital strategies are a top priority for companies and can help improve sustainability

Case study: SABIC uses blockchain to reduce emissions

Production localization and alternative methods of transportation can reduce environmental impact

Case study: Delftzijal chemicals cluster helps reduce environmental impact

More efficient transportation networks provide cost savings and lower emissions

Case study: MAN Truck & Bus provides customers with digital tools to improve fleet management

Continuous automation helps get more done with the same resources

Case study: Volvo and Fanuc deploy new industrial robots

overcoming challenges

Consumer reluctance to pay more and internal challenges hinder sustainability initiatives

Better communication can help improve consumer confidence

Financial problems are the main internal issue hindering sustainability initiatives

Better collaboration can help build common vision on sustainability goals

Collaboration and small-scale changes within the company reduce financial uncertainty

conclusion

For more information on this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fdzce5

About ResearchandMarkets.com

ResearchandMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, top companies, new products and latest trends.

Contact: Contact: researchandmarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For EST office hours call 1-917-300-0470 For the US/Toll Free call 1-800-526- 8630 GMT For office hours call +353-1-416-8900

Source