Supply and demand of the pitching market: Which teams will be left standing when the music stops?

And so it was that a week ago The Athletic released its big board of free agents, showing an offseason supply that is light on hitters but heavy on pitching. But even that relative abundance may not be enough to satisfy this market’s demand for weapons.

On Monday, The Athletic unveiled its big board of offseason needs and listed 20 teams, two-thirds of the league, in the market for a “front-end” starting pitcher. In a vacuum, this doesn’t seem unusual — never pitching well enough is one of baseball’s enduring clichés — but 15 of those 20 teams were described as “all-in,” “contending” or “retooling.” were labeled, meaning they are motivated to be on the lookout for the next season, and in many cases, are well-positioned to spend heavily to make it happen.

“I think our checklist is probably starter, starter and then see how we look,” Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said at last week’s general managers’ meeting.

He was not alone. The Phillies, Twins and Padres have lost their aces in free agency. The Dodgers, Rays and Giants have to compensate for injuries and other contingencies. It seems the Braves are willing to spend at unprecedented levels for a legitimate No. 1 starter, the Red Sox are motivated by back-to-back last-place finishes with a clear need at the top of their rotation, and the Orioles looked to Referred to by Rivals Official as “a wild card for some of the biggest names in the game”. And we haven’t even mentioned the Yankees, Cubs and World Series champion Rangers, each of whom could easily justify a significant rotation investment.

Is there really enough supply in this “huge” market to meet such peak demand?

“I think we’ll be able to (add two starters),” Mozeliak said, “but they’re not all going to be like that guy. It’s going to be tough. The upper end of this market is going to be extremely competitive.”

So, what exactly is the upper level? How many free agents are eligible for the “high-end starter” market, and are there enough of them to meet the demand? Let’s think about how this might happen, run a test scenario and see if we can determine how many teams can live without clear priority filling.

supply

Blake Snell could win the Cy Young and be off the market soon. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Over the years we have learned that surprisingly few pitchers meet the universal standard of “ace.” Our most recent survey of executives, scouts and analysts revealed that only 17 tried-and-tested No. 1 starters are leaving last season, and only two of them – Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Nola – are free agents this offseason. (A third, Julio Urias, is technically a free agent but is serving an indefinite suspension after a domestic violence arrest).

So, either half the teams in baseball are going to have to split NOLA 15 ways, or a bunch of teams are going to approach spring training with the offseason a priority. Subjectively, the levels of starters available look like this:

tier 1

player top 40 rank launch Aaron Nola 2 6/$180 million yoshinobu yamamoto 3 7/$203 million blake snell 5 5/$135 million

Yamamoto has been a top player in Japan, and Snell is coming off a career year, making him likely to take home the Cy Young when the awards are announced Wednesday night. Trade candidate Corbin Burns would also qualify if the Milwaukee Brewers could be tempted to move him.

tier 2

player fa rank launch jordan montgomery 5 5/$105 million sonny gray 7 3/$72 million Eduardo Rodriguez 9 5/$80m marcus stroman 11 3/$63m

Good mix of track records and profits for all four. If the Tampa Bay Rays had traded Tyler Glasnow or the Cleveland Guardians for tackle Shane Bieber, they probably would have fit in this tier.

tier 3

player fa rank launch shoto imanaga 12 4/$52 million lucas giolito 15 4/$70m Michael Wacha 17 3/$36 million seth lugo 18 2/$26m jack flaherty 25 3/$45 million clayton kershaw 26 1/$15

The pitching market gets into risk-reward territory very quickly. Dylan Cease could fit into this category if the Chicago White Sox trade him. Kershaw recently had shoulder surgery, but believes he can return sometime in the summer.

tier 4

player fa rank launch Kenta Maeda 27 1/$10m mike clevinger 31 2/$22 million hyun-jin ryu 36 1/$11m Michael Lorenzen 40 1/$11m

These are the final four starters in our top 40. A solid group, but hardly aces. The Oakland A’s could trade one-time All-Star Paul Blackburn at this level.

Granted, it’s a subjective group, but our top two tiers only include seven names (10 names if teams can clear out some trade candidates). Needy executives would like to stretch that “high-end pitching” definition to the third level, but some will have to settle for the fourth level and beyond.

demand

The Braves look to bolster their rotation behind veteran Spencer Strider. (Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

How many of these “high-end” rotation jobs are legitimately available, anyway? Or, to put it another way, how many teams are good enough, motivated enough and rich enough to actually justify this level of signings? Then, we can put the probabilities into some buckets:

Bucket 1: highly motivated towards highest impact

teams 2023 record window 104-58 all in 100-62 all in

Job Vacancies: at least two, maybe three

The Braves were justified in thinking they had the best team in baseball last season. They seem motivated to leave little doubt next year. The Dodgers, meanwhile, largely lacked a rotation last season and have since lost both Kershaw and Urias.

Bucket 2: Playoff contenders who lost their ace

teams 2023 record window 75-87 re-tooling 90-72 all in 82-80 all in 87-75 Controversy

Job Vacancies: Eight

To remain a postseason favorite, the Phillies will have to either re-sign Nola or replace him. The Mets traded both Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander last season, the Twins lost both Gray and Maeda this winter, and the Padres lost Snell, Lugo and Wacha. Even though the Twins are unlikely to spend, the Phillies, Mets and Padres certainly could.

Bucket 3: Organizations that have a lot to prove

teams 2023 record window 78-84 re-tooling 83-79 Controversy 82-80 re-tooling 71-91 re-tooling 79-83 re-tooling

Job Vacancies: at least seven, maybe more

Neither of these teams made the playoffs last season, and they aren’t exactly small-market pushovers. They are all trying to regain the lost shine. The Giants barely had a rotation last season (and that was before Alex Cobb got injured), the Red Sox and Cardinals have been open about their need for multiple starters, the Cubs could use some leverage on top of their decent rotation depth. Can, and the Yankees are the Yankees.

Bucket 4: There is a need but do they have the money?

teams 2023 record window 90-72 all in 101-61 Controversy 99-63 Controversy 82-80 Controversy

Job Vacancies: At least two or three, but at most six or seven

Rangers are already spending a lot of money next season. How much salary can they add? Meanwhile, the Orioles, Rays and Reds make obvious sense for a top-rotation starter, but how often do those teams actually jump into the deep end of free agency? We can probably add Diamondback to this group.

Bucket 5: potential spoilers

teams 2023 record window 78-84 Search 59-103 Search 56-106 reconstruction 73-89 Search 50-112 reconstruction

Job Vacancies: Maybe a dozen, but only one or two will be full

These are five non-contenders that had “front-end SP” listed as one of their offseason needs. If one of them actually signs one, the supply for everyone else is reduced.

Market

Yoshinobu Yamamoto can be caught quickly. (Kyodo News via AP)

How can this piece of off-season economics play out? Let’s not necessarily think in terms of predictions, but rather just place some pieces and see how many holes are left.

first round: If the Braves make every effort to sign Nola, the Yankees open their checkbook for Yamamoto, and the Cardinals find their ace with Snell, Tier 1 is over in one fell swoop.

Phase 2: The Red Sox could then end up with Montgomery, the Rangers with Gray, the Phillies remain relevant with Rodriguez, and the Mets bring back Stroman. It all went to Tier 2 before the Dodgers, Cubs, Giants or Padres did anything.

step 3: So, let’s say the Giants deal for Imanaga, the Cubs roll the dice with Giolito, the Orioles bring up Wacha, the Cardinals get their second starter in Lugo, and the Rays think they can fix Flaherty. It’s easy to imagine that Kershaw returns to the Dodgers, and the Twins bring back Maeda.

At that point, we’re dipping into Tier 4 without the Padres replacing any of their three lost starting pitchers, without the Reds finding their top-rotation anchor, without the Mets or Red Sox finding another new starter, And without the Dodgers upgrading their most glaring weakness.

step 4: The trade market is almost impossible to predict right now, but supply exceeding demand could drive those negotiations. In our hypothetical, maybe the Dodgers move to make a bold offer to Burns, or the Red Sox or Padres enter a potential bidding war for Bieber. It’s a hot stove version of musical chairs, and even with a deep supply of starting pitchers readily available, some needy team will be left without one.

(Top photo of Nola: Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

