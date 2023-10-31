Superyacht design master creates the Skyline 14 concept and aims for the metaverse

He is known for creating some of the world’s most groundbreaking and disruptive superyacht concepts. Andy Waugh is that designer, and while he’s usually in the news for dreaming big and crazy, today, I’ve decided to shine a light on a different side of Waugh’s work.

Folks, I’ve personally covered the works of Andy Waugh, but things have changed since the last time I checked out his designs. Sure, he’s still designing large-scale superyacht concepts, but there have been some distinct developments as well.

For example, unlike most other machines designed by Waugh, the Skyline 14 is like a tender, or rather, chase boat, but with a neat twist, especially if you’re interested in NFTs and all that metaverse stuff. Are. What do I mean?

Well, as I began to explore the Skyline 14 yacht, it came to my attention that this conceptual design belongs to a whole series of ships that Waugh created to sell as NFTs, you know, when they There was a thing like this two years ago, not that long ago.

The idea behind the Skyline Yacht NFT was to give people a digital ship that they could host parties on, decorate the walls with artwork and other NFTs, and even let future owners customize their own Can allow digital interior design. Since NFTs are seemingly a thing of the past, we can now only look at the Skyline 14 as nothing more than a yacht concept.

Overall, we are dreaming of a 14 meter (46 ft) yacht built not just for you and your guests to stay overnight but to explore hidden bays and uncharted territory or simply to assist your already existing superyacht Has gone. It can also act as a little floating private lounge, letting you choose who you hang out with, like choosing players in PE.

Photo: Andy Waugh Yacht Design

Now, not much exists about the layout or interior of the 14, so all we have is these renderings and a little information from Waugh. So, without further ado, allow me to explain that the exterior of this ship, and all other parts of the Skyline lineup, are crafted using “knot design“Derived from the art of knot tying.

This has given rise to an exterior that aims to reflect strength, dynamism and “something about”.Tension,” Whatever that last one is. In my opinion, I don’t care much for the whole knot story, but there’s no denying that the outside of this beauty is just that beautiful.

As soon as I saw 14 in both its forms, Dusk and Dawn, I was reminded of the head of a seagull, perfectly adapted to the sea and apparently flying. While the 14 won’t take off with wings spread, with all cylinders firing, Waugh displays these kids lifting up from the water, leaning back on their stern.

Each hull is designed using long flowing lines that split just aft of the bow to form two distinct sections. The best part is that we can see big slabs of black glass on the side of the 14, which leads me to believe it has some nighttime functionality too. Heck, the Dusk even surrounds a portion of the cab for a little more privacy.

While we don’t have any images of the interior, there’s plenty to give us a clear idea of ​​the kind of outdoor life we ​​could live with the Skyline 14, assuming it ever becomes a real deal. that’s just it; If we consider that Waugh has worked on a total of 10 actual projects over the course of his career, then seeing an actual Skyline 14 is a very real possibility.

Photo: Andy Waugh Yacht Design

As far as what outdoor activities the 14 can be used for, we have to start at the back of the boat. Here, not only does a large walk-around make you feel like Rose during that iconic scene from Titanic, but right in front of the wheelhouse, a sunbed sits waiting for you and your sun-loving guests.

More comfortable arrangements can also be made in the center of the boat. Here, a large round lounge seems capable of accommodating eight guests, each with a glass of mimosa or bubbly in hand. Beyond that, and towards the stern, another large sunbed awaits, suitable for about three people.

However, my favorite part of the Skyline 14 is the rear, where, as if mimicking its more spacious brethren, a small beach club or boarding platform appears. This is where you’ll often find me either dipping my feet in the shark-infested waters or using the space to climb on a series of other toys. Maybe a jet ski, an e-foil, or even a wakeboard.

Now, I understand that it might be difficult to even understand what this ship might be like, especially since it doesn’t exist, and the whole NFT thing hasn’t been clearly revealed. So what can we do? Well, maybe the future will bring a real Skyline 14 into international waters, but until then, it can just be our little daydream.

Source: www.autoevolution.com